...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard
Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS
ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Snow has seriously entered the area scene. Several inches of wet sloppy snow is everywhere and on a recent drive to Northfield I saw several cars in the ditch. Here are some pointers to avoid going into the ditch in the first place, and what to do if you get stuck.
Know where you are going. The last time I got stuck it was because I didn’t know the terrain. I was pulling into a wildlife area parking lot and there was a slight rise making the lot itself invisible.
As I came over the rise, I realized the lot wasn’t plowed and I was going to get stuck. I tried to keep the momentum up, but I also had to make turn which ended up being my downfall. I came to that sickening stop that meant I was going nowhere.
My habit is to always have stuck kit in the car. I have a shovel and not one of those wimpy ones sold to backpackers. A good aluminum shovel can make short work of a lot of snow. I also have a tow strap, I don’t have kitty litter, honestly, I’ve never found it to work.
My first step was to shovel out the car. This alone can help free a stuck vehicle, but if you have to get a tow, the tow truck driver appreciates just being able to hook you up and go.
Next, I got into the vehicle and put the transmission in the lowest gear. I also turned off the traction control. Traction control allows wheels to slip and any slipping makes it impossible to move forward.
With wheels locked, additional traction is available. If you don’t know how to turn off traction control look in your owners manual. My car is two wheel drive so any help I can get is important.
After digging out, and putting the transmission in low, be sure the wheels are straight. Do not spin the tires as tempting as it may be to do so.
In my case, I was able to get the vehicle move and in so doing was able to rock the car ever so slightly. My problem is it wasn’t a straight shot to the in drive. I had to turn and that is a momentum killing beast.
It soon became clear I wasn’t going to get out.
My last winter tip is have a reliable towing service mine is AAA. They have rules about off road retrieval, my WMA adventure might qualify as off road, but most tow truck drivers don’t care. They’ll pull you out.
In my case, the driver hooked onto my trailer hitch, pulled me straight and then reconnected and pulled me out backwards. The whole process took 20 minutes. Another note, getting a car unstuck, or out of a ditch, can be a dangerous activity sometimes best left to the pros.
A couple more pointers. Let people know where you are going. If you have to wait awhile, be sure your tailpipe is clear of snow, and be safe about the ways you you decide to proceed.
Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.