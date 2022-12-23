Snow has seriously entered the area scene. Several inches of wet sloppy snow is everywhere and on a recent drive to Northfield I saw several cars in the ditch. Here are some pointers to avoid going into the ditch in the first place, and what to do if you get stuck.


Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments