A common fracture around the wrist is the Colles’ fracture. It most often occurs due to a fall on an outstretched hand. Specifically, the fracture occurs near the end of the the bone in the forearm called the radius. Falling on an outstretched hand can be a consequence of either tripping or losing balance, and it is the body's defense mechanism against falling flat on one's face. While this sort of fracture is not prevalent in younger patients, it is commonly seen in older patients, patients with osteoporosis or other forms of bone disease, and more often in women than men.

Brittany Sibenaller DTP is a physical therapist at In-Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached at (507)451-7888.

