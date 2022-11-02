If you were to ask a median U.S. voter what a Local Workforce Development Board (LWDB) is, they likely would not have a ready answer. Nonetheless, LWDBs change lives and the results they produce benefit every American, regardless of their background or zip code. So why is a system with an undeniable track record of success largely unnoticed by the public?


Jinny Rietmann is the executive director for Workforce Development Inc., which serves southeast Minnesota, including Rice and Steele counties

