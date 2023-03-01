Music is universal. It speaks to us all and brings us together and togetherness builds a community. Coming up on March 3, 4, and 5 the Annual Hometown Sampler will be hosted at the Owatonna Little Theater with proceeds going to Community Pathways. The event kicks off Community Pathways’ participation in the Minnesota FoodShare March campaign to combat food scarcity. Minnesota FoodShare helps to fund over 300 food shelves and programs that participate in the March campaign. Minnesota Foodshare has provided over $18 million to food bank programs across the state. Throughout the month all donations of food and money are counted and reported to MN FoodShare. The greater the participation means more support from the overall fund through their proportional matching.


Robin Starr is the Community and Outreach Coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. robin@communitypathwayssc.org

