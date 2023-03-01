Music is universal. It speaks to us all and brings us together and togetherness builds a community. Coming up on March 3, 4, and 5 the Annual Hometown Sampler will be hosted at the Owatonna Little Theater with proceeds going to Community Pathways. The event kicks off Community Pathways’ participation in the Minnesota FoodShare March campaign to combat food scarcity. Minnesota FoodShare helps to fund over 300 food shelves and programs that participate in the March campaign. Minnesota Foodshare has provided over $18 million to food bank programs across the state. Throughout the month all donations of food and money are counted and reported to MN FoodShare. The greater the participation means more support from the overall fund through their proportional matching.
We need your help in making the event a success! An at-will monetary or food donation gets you access to the musical stylings of local groups from Bad Tangerines, The Gogs, Turn the Page, and Mile 5 along with our emcees Dave Otto and Steve Grubish! Please come and enjoy a weekend of music, fun and giving to help Community Pathways in another year of combating hunger in Steele County. All proceeds given to Community Pathways will be used in The Marketplace where community members with qualifying incomes can shop weekly to cover their families’ dietary needs.
If you, or someone you know, is finding it difficult to make ends meet, please visit our website at www.communitypathwayssc.org to see our program qualifications and applications. You can also stop in to see us Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Any of our staff or volunteers would be happy to help!
Showtimes at the Little Theater of Owatonna are on March 3 at 7 p.m., March 4 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and March 5 at 2 p.m. We look forward to seeing you all there!
Community Pathways would like to thank our sponsors and partners, United Way, Federated Insurance, Bohlen Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., KOWZ, Gopher Sport, North Risk Partners, Owatonna Granite and Monument, and Einhaus, Mattison, Carver, and Haberman P.A. for making this event possible!