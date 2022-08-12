Last month, Douglas Murray posed the question in the weekly British magazine, The Spectator, “If you had to take a guess on which American political party would produce the first Mexican-born Congresswoman, which would it be?” The question infers the astonishment induced by the answer. In June, “Mayra Flores flipped a Democrat-friendly Texas Congressional seat in a special election and became both the first Republican Latina representative from the state of Texas and the first Mexican-born member of the House.” She will fill the seat left vacant by Filemon Vela, a Democrat, who resigned in March.
Her Democratic challenger for the November election, Representative Vicente Gonzalez further astonished Murray by his racist comments. Murray quoted Gonzalez from a June 22 Newsweek interview, “I wasn’t born in Mexico. I was born in South Texas, the son of a Korean war veteran. I didn’t come here through chain migration. I didn’t come through asylum, or amnesty, or whatever.” Gonzalez was saying he is the real American. Flores, by contrast, is a foreign interloper: one of these terrible migrants we hear so much about. It is a curious line of attack for a Democrat to take.
Barely three weeks later, First Lady Biden delivered a speech in Texas demonstrating perhaps not racism, but surely callousness, when she said the diversity of the Hispanic community is “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.” The National Association of Hispanic Journalists said in a statement that Biden’s comment demonstrated “a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region. We are not tacos.” It should be noted that Ms. Biden did apologize.
Democrats do not have a monopoly on insensitivity; Republicans have made their share of stupid comments. But these Democratic blunders seem to be indicative of the progressive left’s presumption that Hispanics will always vote Blue.
Mayra Flores states on her website: “the Democrat Party has taken for granted the loyalty and support South Texas has given them for decades. But they do nothing to earn our vote or our support.” In a Wall Street Journal article about Ms. Flores last month, Mike Shields wrote, “People [in south Texas] aren’t woke. They don’t say ‘Latinx’ or announce their pronouns. They have a strong faith in God and believe in the nuclear family. Many work in the oil and gas industry or in agriculture. In short, they are everything the modern Democratic Party is not.”
McAllen Texas is the largest city in Hidalgo County (92% Hispanic), a portion of which is in the district represented by Mayra Flores. One year ago, Javier Villalobos became the first Republican mayor of McAllen in nearly a quarter-century.
In a February Wall Street Journal article about this mayoral election and the GOP in Texas border country, Adrienne Peña Garza, chairwoman of the Hidalgo County Republican Party said, “Here on the southern border, it’s been blue for 100 years.” But she said that in the past only 1 in 3 Hispanics in Hidalgo County was literate in English. “They didn’t realize that many of their social values weren’t embraced by the Democrats.”
South Texas is not the only formerly Democratic stronghold that is seeing a shift of the Hispanic vote from Blue to Red. In South Florida, Republicans Carlos Gimenez and María Elvira Salazar unseated incumbent Democrats in districts that are two-thirds Hispanic. In a June interview with the Wall Street Journal, Ms. Salazar characterized Hispanic voters, “We all have the same language and culture. We are mostly conservative, hard-working, God-fearing, law-abiding, [and in favor of] paying low taxes and small government.”
Democrats assumed that the burgeoning Hispanic population in Florida and Texas would eventually make these states part of the “Blue Wall”. But Elaine Kamarck and William Galston, Democrats who served VP Al Gore and President Clinton told the Wall Street Journal last February, “Unless Democrats can improve their performance among Hispanics, Florida will remain out of reach, turning Texas blue will be an impossible dream, and the party’s entire Electoral College strategy will be in jeopardy.”
David Leonhardt summed up the increasing disconnect between liberals and Hispanics nation-wide in a column for the New York Times on July 13. “The social liberalism of Democrats — on immigration, marijuana, L.G.B.T. rights, affirmative action, abortion and more — has simultaneously attracted progressive college graduates and repelled more culturally conservative working-class voters. If you’re trying to figure out why Latino voters have shifted right in the past few years, even during the Trump presidency, this dynamic offers an explanation.”
Stephen Nelson is the co-chair, along with Pam Seaser, of the Steele County Republican Executive Board.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.