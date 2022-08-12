Last month, Douglas Murray posed the question in the weekly British magazine, The Spectator, “If you had to take a guess on which American political party would produce the first Mexican-born Congresswoman, which would it be?” The question infers the astonishment induced by the answer. In June, “Mayra Flores flipped a Democrat-friendly Texas Congressional seat in a special election and became both the first Republican Latina representative from the state of Texas and the first Mexican-born member of the House.” She will fill the seat left vacant by Filemon Vela, a Democrat, who resigned in March.

Stephen Nelson is the co-chair, along with Pam Seaser, of the Steele County Republican Executive Board.

