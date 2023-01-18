Is your business looking for a way to grow your own, tackle equity solutions, and build/retain talent? Workforce Development, Inc. and the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Minnesota have a few solutions for you!


Jinny Rietmann, M.S., G.C.D.F. | Executive Director | Workforce Development, Inc. | 507.292.5165 | Cell 507.951.7305 | JRietmann@wdimn.org

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments