Have you ever noticed your mood change after engaging in exercise? This is one of the most immediate benefits people experience after exercise. As a matter of fact, there is fascinating scientific evidence that demonstrates how even a little bout of exercise affects our mind and can help manage anxiety or depression symptoms. This article will review the benefits of exercise on mental health conditions, as well as provide encouragement so you can discover the healing benefits of exercise yourself!
Over the last few years, many of us have experienced sudden changes and transitions as an outcome of the pandemic. Enough so that people have faced extreme levels of fear or feelings of “danger” that have put the mind on high alert. Over a long period of time, the mind becomes hyper-alert which can lead to constant feelings of anxiety.
Fortunately, exercise can help reduce this anxiety. When we exercise, the body increases a release of neuropeptide Y, which soothes the amygdala, the part of the brain that responses when it is recognizing danger. This is why many people often feel a brief relief from anxiety after completing their workout. Research from the NeuroFit lab of Jennifer Heisz located at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario shows that light to moderate exercise, like walking is enough. Over time, if a person continues to exercise regularly, this will reduce their anxiety even more and for longer periods of time.
The exercise can help in depression is similar ways. Often depression has been blamed on a lack of serotonin in the brain, therefore that’s what is targeted in the anti-depressants. Some people will find that these drugs don’t work well, which may mean that serotonin isn’t the problem. Stated by Jennifer Heisz directly “many of us who study depression now think their problem may involve inflammation which is linked to stress”. If that is the case, people who are experiencing large amount of stress for long periods of time, are likely seeing an increase in inflammation in their body. The inflammation itself will begin to damage our cells, which can go to our brain and affect our mood. In these cases, where people have depression related to stress, exercise can be a great tool for treatment because exercise helps fight inflammation. To individuals who aren’t getting a response to their anti-depressant treatment, may see reductions in their depression symptoms after they begin exercising.
Keep in mind that the intensity of the exercise should be carefully considered. If you are already experiencing anxiety in that moment, your body is already under stress, so avoid really intense levels of exercise so your body doesn’t get overwhelmed. In this specific case, I would tell people to find a different option as prolonged intensive exercise may not be the best fit. Otherwise, I would recommend a level of exercise intensity that increases your heart rate, providing a moderate challenge that your body is comfortable pushing to. To me, this means that some exercise is better than none.
The standard exercise recommendation to promote physical health is 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise a week. However, the NeuroFit Lab at McMaster University compared the standard recommendation with two groups to see exactly how frequently someone would need to work out in order to combat depressive feelings. They found that even just a quarter of the recommended prescription provided the same number of benefits. This demonstrates the need to have a quality but consistent exercise routine, not a high quantity of exercise in the routine.
So, you may be wondering, where do I start? I’ll share a few tips.
Tip #1. Plan ahead and schedule it into your day. The commonly used excuses is that “we don’t have enough time” or “I don’t have enough energy”. Prioritize this scheduled time to exercise. Prioritize it like you do any appointment you have for your health. It’s important you stick to this and continue to have this perspective when you see it on your schedule. This is “nonnegotiable time”.
Tip #2. Make sure it’s enjoyable. Even pairing exercise with music, you love can be a simple way to do this. When we engage in any physical activity that we enjoy, the result is a release of dopamine which is a rewarding hormone to the brain. That itself and the response your brain gets, is encouraging your body to do it again. Remember, physical activity refers to all movement. Otherwise, it’s in a social setting with group exercise classes at a fitness center or a recreational activity that include friendly competition. Whether it’s sports, walking, cycling, swimming, or dancing be open to any type of physical activity that you find enjoyable.
Tip #3. Find an accountability partner or group. Accountability partners are made up of one or more individual who are willing to hold you accountable. It helps us know that someone else other that ourselves, believes in our goals and wants to help us achieve it. Besides, everyone does better at keeping a commitment when it involves another person they care about. Plus, it becomes easier to do when you are with a group of people who find your goals a natural part of their everyday routine! That’s an equation of success.
As we see the clinically significant relief people can get from exercise for their depression and anxiety, we want to encourage people to appreciate it as a mode of treatment. The best part is that this is a natural way to treat the symptoms. Exercise can give people hope and autonomy in their own treatment.
If you are just about to start something new, just remember that even a little exercise can provide benefit, especially when to comes to managing anxiety or depression symptoms. For those looking for a specific treatment plan, call your local physical therapist today. They will evaluate your entire body and its movement patterns, consider your medical history and preferences in exercise to finalize a program that’s personalized to you.