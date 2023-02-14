The back of the thigh is made up of three muscles, which are collectively known as the hamstring. The hamstring can often get injured through participation in sports and athletic endeavors. The muscle itself helps to extend the hip and bend the knees. Once a hamstring muscle has been injured, it can be about six times more likely to get injured again in the future.


Chante Woyda is a PTA at In Touch Physical Therapy.

