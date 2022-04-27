In 2019, Community Pathways of Steele County, Inc. was given the distinction of being a SuperShelf through the collaborative program of the same name created by HealthPartners, The University of MN, the Food Group, and Valley Outreach. These organizations set out a program to change the face and feel of food bank programs throughout the state. Instead of a food bank being seen as a place to keep quiet and pick up prepackaged boxes of food and government cheese, food shelves should be vibrant places in our communities where members can shop with dignity and selection. The Marketplace at Community Pathways does this and more.
The Marketplace was introduced to this program through our direct partner, Channel One Food Bank, where much of our food supply is ordered. The program is the basis for research for the National Institute of Health and the Duke-UNC BECR on the impact of healthy and culturally appropriate food shelf programs that are focused on providing a client-first intervention within their community. The SuperShelf program was the start of the transformation we have seen moving from the Steel County Food Shelf and Clothesline into the Community Pathways Marketplace and Unique Finds that you see today.
Our food program is focused on providing our members with choice. The Marketplace is set up the same way as any other grocery store. We invite our members in to shop freely and take what the feel will fulfill their families’ needs for the week. If a member only wants, or only is able, to shop biweekly or monthly they are free to take whatever they feel they need for two weeks or the whole month. Since moving to this Choice Model, we have seen great success and a big impact on our members. We have also seen a large increase in the number of families we have been able to serve. It’s through partnerships like Channel One and the generosity of our great community that we have been able to provide food and clothing to those in need in Steele County.
Our memberships continue to increase every day during these difficult times. If you or someone you know is struggling to make ends meet, Community Pathways is here to help. We are able to serve any family that falls below the annual income of 300% of the poverty line based on family size. Please visit our website at communitypathwayssc.org or stop in to apply. If you would like to help us in our mission, please visit the website and donate or fill out a volunteer application today!
Robin Starr is the community and outreach coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. She can be reached at robin@communitypathwayssc.org.