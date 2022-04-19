When I was a kid my dad fashioned a 6-foot-long bird feeder from a length of steel siding flipped upside down and attached by brackets to the sill of our picture window. That’s when I learned to love watching birds.
We also had two trees in our front yard with nests in full view.
Have you ever watched baby birds in the nest? They are so funny. Their necks are stretched as high as they’ll go, their mouths are open wide or peeping, peeping, begging for food. (I wonder if the momma bird fed the noisiest one the most just to keep it quiet.)
My favorite part was watching birds learning to fly. Some were so eager to take off that they’d pop up onto the rim of the nest and just take off. Even if their first flights were brief, they would take off again and again, eager to get going from the start.
But some just did not want to leave. They would flatten down and not let out a peep.
Sometimes it took both parents to inch them up onto the edge of the nest; that’s when the crying would start. Finally one of the parents would have to bump them off the nest. Some barely flapped their wings. Others just plopped to the ground, peeping in misery.
At a totally different time I watched a bird pick up a perfect twig for building a nest. It was slender and flexible and lovely colored. Then the bird spotted my long narrow tube feeder full of black sunflower seeds. In a second it was on the feeder’s perch.
Then it just sat there and sat there. You could almost hear it thinking, thinking, “seeds, twig, seeds, twig. If I drop the twig and eat, some other bird could grab it. But if I don’t eat now and go build the nest instead, maybe all the food will be gone when I get back or a big bird will chase me away.”
Watching birds over the years has brought me many thoughts: that we will have to learn new things whether we want to or not; that we will have to make hard decisions including making choices between things that are equally attractive to us; that trying something new means we will make mistakes like every other creature; that learning to trust in the goodness of life might be our most difficult task but our greatest need and strength.
I believe you and I are loved at every minute of our lives by a higher power I call God who constantly coaxes us to understand that we belong to one another.
I believe you and I are desperately needed to be the face of God in the world: patient, kind, forgiving, courageous, and determined, and that we do that by actively working to restore and preserve the dignity of every person and the health of the earth.