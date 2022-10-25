The other day, I was asked to define a deeper meaning of the word “leadership” in a class at the high school. “Not too hard,” I thought, “teachers have had us defining leadership since we were little kids.” But once I put some thought into it, I realized that leadership is an intrinsic idea for 7.8 billion people in 195 countries across the globe, and all of those people have wildly different views of leadership. This wide range means that there are so many ways that you could discuss such a vast topic. People like to talk about leaders who make big decisions, who take their teams to victory, and who know when to lead and when to follow. But as we discussed leadership, I realized that a multitude of people overlooked a leader who could fail. The victories of a leader are celebrated, memorialized, and remembered. In stark juxtaposition, no one likes to focus on someone's failure, even though the ability to overcome such an adversary is truly what defines a leader.

Lileigh Nguyen is an Owatonna student heading into her senior year. She enjoys reading, spending time outside, and being the favorite middle child in a set of triplets. Connect with her over email at lileigh.nguyen01@icloud.com

