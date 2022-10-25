The other day, I was asked to define a deeper meaning of the word “leadership” in a class at the high school. “Not too hard,” I thought, “teachers have had us defining leadership since we were little kids.” But once I put some thought into it, I realized that leadership is an intrinsic idea for 7.8 billion people in 195 countries across the globe, and all of those people have wildly different views of leadership. This wide range means that there are so many ways that you could discuss such a vast topic. People like to talk about leaders who make big decisions, who take their teams to victory, and who know when to lead and when to follow. But as we discussed leadership, I realized that a multitude of people overlooked a leader who could fail. The victories of a leader are celebrated, memorialized, and remembered. In stark juxtaposition, no one likes to focus on someone's failure, even though the ability to overcome such an adversary is truly what defines a leader.
In this world, we need people who can step up and make a difference, but there is no great person that has made, is making, or will make an impact that has not also failed and grown into a better leader because of it. Whether it be sports, academics, or something else, we will all have to change and adapt. Leadership is utilizing this opportunity to help others and make a positive difference. For so many people around the globe, the idea of leadership stands as a symbol of commitment to change.
Being asked to think of the meaning of leadership was more laborious than I thought it would be. The influx of connections between leadership and every aspect of life is unrivaled. The more I thought about it, the more I realized that leadership does not even require a positive connotation. Leaders can make a difference around the globe, but that does not mean those changes are necessarily good. When you are young- and even as a high schooler- when you think of a leader, you think of a sports captain or a club president. It takes a second thought to consider leaders who did not guide their supporters to a positive conclusion.
This is why it is crucial to celebrate leaders who grow and improve. A leader can do so much damage or good depending on how they conduct themselves. Celebrating growth through failure is an important step in understanding that someone who leads needs to be someone who can fail. Maybe this is why we're taught about leadership so young. Remembering that failure is a vital step in developing as a leader is something that a lot of people struggle with, but the true definition of a leader is someone who can grow and learn from their mistakes. Having to discuss this topic in class wasn’t the most exciting conversation, but many of us agreed that you can benefit from these insightful ideas if you take a second to peel back the layers and examine a deeper meaning of a seemingly simple question.
Lileigh Nguyen is an Owatonna student heading into her senior year. She enjoys reading, spending time outside, and being the favorite middle child in a set of triplets. Connect with her over email at lileigh.nguyen01@icloud.com
