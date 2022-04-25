That is a phrase that is repeated at every church service my wife and I attend. A concept, I think, worth striving for as an individual, in a family or in a society at large but which through my own arrogance and lack of empathy I have a hard time putting into practice. Other major religions have their own word for peace: salaam in the Islamic faith, shanti in Hinduism and Buddhism and shalom in Judaism. Obviously, it is easy saying the word “peace” but much more difficult living the concept in our daily lives.
Look at our current world situation. There is an ongoing war in Ukraine started by a Russian dictator trying to achieve the past glory and influence his country once had with wide support from his country’s citizens because of the spread of propaganda and disinformation. Despite ongoing pleas from Ukrainian leadership our country and other countries response has been limited due to the threat of nuclear weapons being used and the needed supply of petroleum exported from Russia. Where was our country and other countries deterrent actions to prevent the invasion of Ukraine before it happened?
In our own country I believe we have had past leadership and currently people in leadership positions who spread propaganda and disinformation that continues to create a political and social divide among our citizens. As citizens we are still divided on how to respond to the Covid pandemic, claims of widespread voter fraud in the recent presidential election, whether climate change is a threat to our existence or just part of a natural cycle, an individual right to free speech no matter what is said, the extent to which an individual has the right to own and carry weapons. Fear is being spread about what is being taught in our schools and the increase in crime is being called a crisis. Parents should be aware of what is being taught in our schools and raise concerns but making unfounded accusations stated by individuals not living in the school district is allowing yourself to be mislead. An increase in crimes being committed should be a concern but at least from what I have read our local law enforcement and judicial system is responding appropriately.
I think we are in danger of losing our Republican form of government and our Democracy in this country if the present political partisanship continues. Here in the First Congressional District we have a primary election on May 24 and a Special Election on August 9 to elect a Representative to complete the term of deceased Representative Jim Hagedorn. I think we need to elect a Representative who will listen and then work in a bipartisan manner to implement policy that is effective in restoring confidence in the ability of our governing institutions. What do you think?