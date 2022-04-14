This year our church is used the book “A Way Other Than Our Own” by Walter Brueggemann for our Wednesday Night Lenten Services. Rev. Dr. Brueggemann’s devotions are a thought- provoking alternative to our self-indulgent culture and as people of faith we are called to walk an alternative path of humility, justice and peace. Which I know can be very hard to do! So I want to share with you one devotion that has helped me navigate through this turbulent Lenten Season- Caught by God – based on Psalms 23rd.
The sixth verse of Psalms 23 says that “goodness and mercy shall follow me.” What does it mean to be followed by God? It means, according to Brueggemann, God’s friendliness and kindness will run after us and chase us down, grab us and hold us. The verb “follow” is a powerful active verb. God is not casually strolling after us on this road of life – no, we are being chased by God’s powerful love.
Chased by God’s Love – think about that for a moment — how does it feel to know that God is desperate to be in a relationship with you and me — with all of us? God is doing all the hard work and all we have to do is stop running, let God catch us. Yet, for many of us that is not easy to do. Why is it so hard?
Perhaps, we fear this goodness because it calls for us to give up our need for control. Our need to be in control is what drives us further and further away from each other and from the source of all goodness. Trust in God’s mercy, and believe in God’s goodness and trust in God’s plan. Being caught by God – means that you and I will dwell in the house of the Lord always.
Lent is a time to quit running, to let ourselves be caught and embraced in love, like sheep in a safe pasture, like a traveler offered rich and unexpected food. Our lives are not meant to be lived in a constant state of fear and anxiety. Rather we are meant to be embraced in God’s loving arms. Let us remember and hold fast to this promise and be caught by God this Easter Season.
Let us pray:
Pursue and catch us, Good Shepherd –embrace us in your love. Help us to trust you and desire you more that anything else, that we may know the joy and freedom of life in you. Amen.
The Rev. Lisa Vick is a pastor at Owatonna United Methodist Church.