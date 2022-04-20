Owatonna Student Council members have celebrated receiving many well deserved honors and awards this spring.
Congratulations to our historian, Ava Hess, for being one of the two Minnesota Association of Student Council (MASC) scholarship recipients! Ava has been a critical part of Owatonna student council for years. Her exuberant creativity and unmatched work ethic have grown our council’s social media presence and school environment. Good job, Ava!
Junior Reegan Lindholm was recently named MASC president during the MASC/MAHS state conference. Reegan has also been involved in student council since middle school and has been tremendous in the growth of OHS and the greater MASC community. Congratulations Reegan!
Owatonna Student Council is hosting Spring Fling Week May 16-20. There will be Powderpuff where girls play on grade divided teams, coached by the football players. The annual last chance dance will also be held at the end of the week. More information will be available on our website, ohssc.org, and our instagram, @ohsstudco.
If you will be attending Owatonna High School next year and are interested in joining student council, check your school email for an application. Applications are currently being accepted. We would love to have you as a part of our team as we pursue a better future of Owatonna! Thank you for your continued support.
Lauren Thamert is the Owatonna High School student council president.