...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Springtime brings new life to our northern climate. New grass, new flowers, new leaves, and for many of us, new attitudes! And this year, a new high school is emerging out of the ground here in Owatonna. Contrary to popular belief, the long winter did not halt construction. Our contractors put in many long hours during the past few months to keep our project on time.
If you have not driven by the site on 18th Street SE lately, you may be surprised to see the progress that has taken place. For those unable to see it in person, we update our construction website monthly with photos and drone video footage at www.isd761.org. Click on “New High School” at the top, then click on “Construction Updates.”
Currently, on the three-story west side of the building, exterior walls are framed up, the roof is being installed, windows are being framed, underground plumbing and electrical work is started, and exterior wall sheathing is being installed.
In the athletics/activities wing (east side), precast walls are up, gymnasium long span roof joists are being installed, and underground plumbing and electrical work is started.
On the northeast side of the building are the auditorium and music area. Precast walls are up, and block masonry walls around the music suite are in progress. Once the walls have been installed, underground work will begin in this area.
Throughout the grounds over the next month, the exterior storage buildings will be finished, and stadium grandstand installation will begin along with dugout construction on the baseball and softball fields and installation of lights for the multi-purpose fields and tennis courts.
Our new high school has come a long way since the beginning of construction last summer, thanks to the great team the district has assembled. Wold Architects & Engineers and Kraus-Anderson Construction are doing an amazing job of keeping our project on time and on budget, even with all of the current supply chain issues. The contractors working on the project so far have been great to work with, and all the different trades are working together as a team.
I am proud of how the entire project is progressing. When this new high school is complete and the doors open for our students, staff, and community in the fall of 2023, I know you will be proud of it as well. Please continue to stay updated on the progress by visiting our website at www.isd761.org.
Bob Olson is the Owatonna School District Director of Facilities & Intrastructure.