Trust is in short supply these days.
Unlike many other things that both effect and affect our lives, it’s not a supply chain issue. Instead, sadly, it’s the erosion of beliefs in institutions, in businesses and in practices.
Spurious practices and those thinking they should lie, cheat and steal instead of doing right hasn’t helped and certainly adds another rock to the don’t trust anyone pile.
Phone callers posing as someone in the IRS or the Social Security or a grandchild in jail prey on vulnerable people. Phone calls that claim to be originating from a nearby town lessen our trust. So do the urgent messages about our student loans, our health insurance, and any other number of things. We can hang up but the waste of time calls continue and our trust in others and in institutions continues to decline.
A July Gallup survey about trust in American institutions said that confidence in newspapers and television news has plummeted to an all-time low. Television news is the second-least trusted institution. The least trusted institution is Congress.
Isn’t that just awful? These are people we elect to serve and act in our best interest.
It’s not just the media and Congress, however. Significant declines in trust are shown in banking and the medical system. Trust in small business and the military have held steady in the last several decades.
Certainly in the old days—and that’s not hundreds of years ago—before social media and the 24-hour a day reports on television, we might have had a better notion of what we could and should believe and trust. If Walter Cronkite told us something, we thought it was true.
And for the most part, stories in newspapers were vetted, sources were checked and both sides were offered. Opinions were on the opinion or editorial page; news was on the news pages, sports were on the sports pages and advertising supported it all while providing news of the market place.
“Trust but verify” was the watchword for editors. Copy editors were taught to be cynical and skeptical. “If your mother says she loves you, check it out” were the lessons for copy editors, editor and publishers.
And, dear readers three, the checking it out thing continues with me today in what might be over-cautious habits. For the cars that come with signal lights (it’s too bad that some seem not to have that feature), I’m not sure that the drivers using them correctly. I wait, even when the car behind me beeps. I am also skeptical about many other things, large and small.
In my editor and publisher days, I knew we were on the right track when those who identified as Democrats thought we were favoring the Republican candidates and on the same day, those who identified as Republicans thought we were favoring the Democrats. Neither “side” thought they were getting the fair deal. The teeter-totter was balanced, I thought.
Lies, more lies, and outrageous lies have been taking over our lives. We can hope that the nearly $50 million verdict against Alex Jones, purveyor of lies and conspiracy misinformation, might, just might, slow down fake news and misinformation...but probably not.
I wish it wasn’t so. The world is not flat, Donald Trump lost his re-election bid in 2020, the Holocaust killed millions, and money doesn’t grow on trees.
But in God, we can still trust.