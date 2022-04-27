Some time ago I wrote about the analysis of the English language written by Bill Bolton. I have since been amazed at how we have been able, over the years, to grab onto a word and concoct a new meaning or enhanced understanding of the word which had a very good meaning in the beginning. I think of “gay” in particular as in my youth a happy person was equivalently and understandably referred to in this manner. How times have changed!
My current word to mull over is ISSUES. You may not know that, in my earlier days, ISSUES referred to various dated newspapers and magazines. Not lately! It apparently is used to describe a human condition. Like in “She has issues! “. This is a noninvasive manner to describe someone without applying an understandable adjective or label. God forbid as that would be gossiping, I s’pose. This word covers every conceivable problem from relationships (family, loved ones, friends) medical, emotional, neurological, physical to household plumbing. It is all some kind of an ISSUE. If you are in the know then you have an idea what the person is dealing with, but if not, you need to read the body language of the person telling the tale. Even at that it is a crapshoot. If there is the sigh along with a lowered head it is probably descriptive of something not good. Possibly divorce! Maybe disaster. Even death. Should you mourn, send flowers, cards or take food? Who knows!
I think the point is that the teller probably doesn’t know any more than you do but wants to appear to have a handle on the problem because there certainly must be one. Let’s face it, we all have issues and mine are just as important and crazy as yours. ISSUES can also be a way of explaining a behavior or situation that is embarrassing or out of character so it can be cast off as trivial and not important. Would that I could have used that as an excuse for some of my more inane escapades.
I have one friend who wants to worn you of possible anticipated problems so uses ISSUES as a deflection of a topic. She could raise her eyebrows righteously, grown audibly or bow her head prayerfully but the subject gets changed instantly. One way to make sure that you know that she knows but is not about to tell you. Your best bet is to call the person being discussed directly and say, “I hear you have ISSUES!” Or maybe that is a really bad idea. Since we all have some kind of ISSUE, you are left with a great question mark. I suggest that you decide that your ISSUES are equally as metaphorical as anyone else’s and forget it. May all your ISSUES be good ones, solvable and simple!