“Adding fear and guilt to a meal is one of the fastest ways to rob the joy and pleasure from eating.” — Evelyn Tribole
Dieting has a lot to do with being obedient.
“I should have the broiled chicken.”
“You should have the salad.”
“I shouldn’t eat those fries.”
“You shouldn’t eat the ice cream.”
At the end of the day we just end up shoulding all over ourselves.
All these rules, plans, and comments from others, sets off a natural inner food rebellion. Think of the toddler or teenager doing exactly the opposite of what you asked. It’s a way for them to assert their independence. Which is why breaking the rules of a diet can make you feel like a rebellious teenager. But rebellion is a normal part of self-preservation. We use it in these ways to protect our personal boundaries.
In the book Intuitive Eating, by Evelyn Tribole, MS, RDN, CEDRD-S and Elyse Resch, MS, RDN, CEDRD-S, FAND, the authors share a great analogy, “Think of a personal boundary as a tall brick wall surrounding you, with only one gate. Only you can open the gate, if you choose. Therefore, no one is allowed inside, unless you invite the person in. Within your fence reside private feelings, thoughts, and biological signals. People who assume they know what you need and tell you what to do are picking the lock to your gate or invading your boundaries. Remember, nobody can be the expert of ‘you.’ Only you know your thoughts, feelings, and experiences. No one could possibly know what’s inside, unless you tell them by inviting them in.”
We were not born with food rules tattooed on our little bodies. These were given to us by diet culture. And since they are not our innate rules, we can give them back.
The process of dismantling and deconstructing our food rules first begins with awareness. These food rules are so normalized and ingrained in our society that it can be hard to recognize them, but recognize them we must. Every time a thought pops in your head that demonizes a food or celebrates you making the “healthy” choice, you need to acknowledge it, without judgment. I invite you to get curious about your food rules and ask yourself:
-Is there a voice in your head telling you you should or should not eat certain foods, at certain times of the day, or in certain quantities?
-What are friends, family, co-workers, social media accounts, media, celebrities, and so on telling you you should or should not eat?
-Where did your food rules come from?
-How do they impact your relationships, your quality of life?
-Do they add fear, guilt and/or shame to your eating experiences?
You are not alone if you feel guilt or shame about your food choices. In Intuitive Eating, the authors go on to share, “In a random survey of 2,075 adults, 45 percent said they feel guilty after eating foods they like!” What a burden to carry!
If a food rule is dictating what, when or how you eat, regardless of what food sounds satisfying or how your body is feeling, then it must be examined. Personal boundaries are crossed at many levels in diet culture. The decisions of what, when and how much of eating are yours. You know your body best. Don’t let someone else pick your gate.