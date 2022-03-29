Let’s say you put a toddler on the floor with a variety of brand-new toys and a simple oatmeal container. You tell the toddler they can play with any of the toys except the oatmeal container. Which item do you think they will choose? The oatmeal container of course.
The third principle of Intuitive Eating is Make Peace with Food. Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch, the co-authors of "Intuitive Eating," define this principle as: “Call a truce, stop the food fight! Give yourself unconditional permission to eat. If you tell yourself that you can’t or shouldn’t have a particular food, it can lead to intense feelings of deprivation that build into uncontrollable cravings and, often, bingeing. When you finally ‘give in’ to your forbidden foods, eating will be experienced with such intensity, it will usually result in Last Supper overeating and overwhelming guilt.”
The toy we told the toddler they couldn’t play with becomes the first toy they go for. The food you tell yourself you can not or should not eat, becomes the very food you crave.
Many of us live with rules around food so this principle can be one of the scariest and hardest, but that’s often because it is misunderstood. It isn’t simply eating whatever you want whenever you want, but “making peace with food is about giving yourself unconditional permission to eat whatever food you want, with attunement to how your body is feeling.”
You see, this isn’t disconnected, mindless eating, this is about tuning in and listening to your body. With this internal wisdom you can eat the amount of food (any food) that is right for you. But in order to build this trust with your body, you need to give it lots of opportunities, lots of exposure to your fear foods. This is where habituation comes in.
Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines habituation as a “decrease in responsiveness upon repeated exposure to a stimulus.” When you give yourself permission to eat your fear foods over and over again, they lose their power.
I see this play out time and time again with my children. A holiday will come around, like Halloween or Valentine’s Day, where there is a sudden influx of candy in our home. And my children like candy.
For the first couple of days after, they are almost always asking for candy at snack time. I make sure to give them plenty of opportunities to have as much as they want. I also remind them to tune into their bodies and eat the amount that is right for them.
After a few days the excitement wears off and the amount of requests for candy goes back to baseline. They have a “decrease in responsiveness upon repeated exposure to a stimulus” or in other words they were able to have enough candy so it lost its appeal. It lost its power.
To begin practicing this principle you must start with awareness. Begin by recognizing and acknowledging your food rules.
What foods are you restricting? This could mean you don’t eat them at all, only at certain occasions or days of the week, or only in certain amounts.
How do these foods make you feel? Do you crave them? Do you think about these foods more than other foods? Do you experience guilt and/or shame after you eat them? And what would it feel like to make peace with those foods?
The next step is to stay connected to your body while eating. When you do sit down to meals and snacks, especially if they contain a fear food, ask:
How does the food taste? How does the food feel in your body? Would you choose to feel this way again? Would you eat in this manner again?
With permission comes freedom. You don’t have to remain trapped by food rules, whether they were passed onto you from generational dieting, picked up from your environment due to diet culture, or somewhere else along your journey.
When you give up the external food rules and instead turn inward, food no longer has power over you. You can get back to the joy of eating and reclaim your life.