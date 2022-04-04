Do you know what back points are? 14 years ago I sure didn’t. Near fall? Cross face? Sprawl? How about a takedown? That one seems sort of self-explanatory.
My son Jayden is a wrestler. He has been wrestling for nearly as long as he has been walking, and he is darn good at it. His wrestling season is coming to an end soon, and as I sat at his state tournament this past weekend, I couldn’t help but think of two things: First, how proud I am of him. Second, how much he has taught me through his wrestling career, especially this season.
Wrestling is a unique sport. Oftentimes you have the opportunity to compete with your team, but regardless of whether you are in a team or individual tournament, you are the only athlete on the mat facing your competitor. One on one. You cannot ask another teammate to step in halfway through, nor can you divert the crowd’s attention elsewhere. In that moment you are in the spotlight, and both opponents want nothing more than to win the match.
Lesson number 1: Courage and confidence are both instilled and developed over time. Every time I see Jayden walk out on a wrestling mat, I am astonished by the amount of courage and confidence that takes. He doesn’t know what the outcome of the match will be. He doesn’t know how his opponent has trained. These are the things he cannot control, but instead he focuses on what he can control. Nothing improves this focus more than courage and confidence and he is showing gains in both of these traits year after year.
Lesson number 2: Losing with grace is an imperative life skill. Any time a loss is experienced it is a tough pill to swallow. A loss means different things to different people: it might mean that you feel inferior to your opponent, it may make you question your abilities, and you may dwell on the loss for quite some time. Over the past season, I have seen Jayden show great strength in his ability to shoulder a loss, shake his opponent’s hand, and step off the mat with composure. While he might be visibly upset, and rightfully so, he steps back out on the mat for his next match and carries on. He learns from what happened in the past and translates it to a future success. This is something many adults struggle with! Did I mention I am proud of my son?
Lesson number 3: Anything worth doing is enjoyed most with those you love. Any time Jayden has a wrestling match he has family there to support him. This is vital and absolutely important to his success. As his family we cannot make him win. We cannot move his arms and legs in the ways needed to pin his opponent. We cannot change the outcome of a match, but we can love and support him. We can energize his efforts by reminding him that we are proud of him, that we are there for him, and that we want him to know how incredible he is for working as hard as he does. I know he can always count on his loyal entourage- how encouraging that is for him!
I could go on and on. Jayden could teach us all one million lessons and then some. He is wise, courageous and kind. If you get a chance to tell him you are proud of him, it would not be wasted energy. It will build him up and will embolden him as he grows, and when we lift up others we can all takedown any challenge and pin it to the mat!