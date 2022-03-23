The following statements are former President Donald Trump’s own words about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Oct. 17, 2013: Trump tells David Letterman that he’s done “a lot of business with the Russians” and says they are “smart” and “tough” and they don’t look “so dumb right now.” He calls Putin a “tough guy” and says he “met him once.”
May 27, 2014: Trump speaking at the National Press Club stated, “I own Miss Universe. I was in Russia. I was in Moscow recently and I spoke, indirectly and directly, with President Putin, who could not have been nicer, and we had a tremendous success.”
March 18, 2015: Trump tells the Daily Mail about his relationship with Putin: “the relationship is great, and it would be great if I had the position I should have.” Trump also said he received “a gift from Putin: an award and a beautiful letter.” Trump does not confirm or deny meeting Putin when asked.
Oct. 6, 2015: Trump tells conservative radio host Michael Savage he’s met Valadimir Putin. “Yes,” Trump says, “Yes, a long time ago. We got along great, by the way.”
Feb. 17, 2016: Trump says at a rally that he has no relationship with Putin. “I have no relationship with him other than he called me a genius,” Trump said. “He said Donald Trump is a genius and he is going to be the leader of the party and he’s going to be the leader of the world or something.”
July 27, 2016: Trump tells a local Miami CBS affiliate that he has nothing to do with Russia and has never met Putin, saying, “But I have nothing to do with Russia, nothing to do. I never met Putin. I have nothing to do with Russia whatsoever.”
July 31, 2016: Trump tells ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that if he were to be elected president, Putin is “not going into Ukraine.’’ “He’s not going to go into Ukraine, all right? You can mark it down. You can mark it down. You can take it anywhere you want.”
Feb. 16, 2017: Trump says at a news conference that he has no deals in Russia. “And I can tell you, speaking for myself, I own nothing in Russia. I have no loans in Russia. I don’t have any deals in Russia. President Putin called me very nicely to congratulate me on the win of the election.”
March 15, 2022: Trump speaking to the Daily Mail, “I thought Putin was negotiating when he sent troops to the border.” Trump admits he was “surprised” by the invasion of Ukraine and says Russian president is “very much changed.”
