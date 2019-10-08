The Straight River is the highest it has been all year! This news this late in the season is scary. What it means for us in Medford is seeing Straight River Park flooding around the volleyball court area. Some of our residents anxious about hearing their sump pumps run continuously. Thankfully, the rain did quit on Saturday—one more inch would have meant moving the picnic tables to higher ground and closing the park. Maybe sending out messages for sand bagging volunteers. As it is, our public works staff are staffing the wastewater plant around the clock keeping the building site dry.
Flooding is one of the natural disasters we are all too familiar. Last year’s tornadoes in September were another. The interstate closing due to weather conditions or a major accident or chemical spill is cause for concern. The Union Pacific has increasing longer trains running through our community about a dozen times during the day/night-often with numerous cars of hazardous materials.
Have you ever wondered about your own family’s ability to safely take care of each other when any of these emergencies happen? Or your neighborhood residents?
Educating yourself in emergency response by participating in the upcoming Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) hosted at Owatonna Trinity Lutheran Church is one sure way to understand safety response at home and in your neighborhood. Volunteers trained to respond to numerous disasters in an organized fashion, working with city and county emergency individuals are critical in responding those first hours of a disaster. The training also includes visits from countywide organizations involved in keeping us all safe.
Topical areas covered is information on Community, Home and Workplace Preparedness; Fire Safety; Disaster Medical Operations; Light Search and Rescue Operations, Disaster Psychology, Terrorism and how CERT volunteers work with the county and even national emergency response teams.
In November, a class is scheduled at Owatonna Trinity Lutheran Church-a designated emergency shelter site. The dates are November 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19 and 21. Tuesday and Thursday evenings-6:30 to 9:30pm. Saturdays 8:00am-3:00pm. The instructors are passionate and experienced. The last day, participants actually go through a mock drill putting the hours of training to good use.
More people from Medford and Steele County trained as CERT volunteers are needed. First and foremost, to take care of your own home and neighborhood. Then, to assist our own volunteer fire department and the county emergency staff while dealing with the disaster. There is no charge for taking the training and you do receive a basic safety backpack with a variety of items to use at the time of an emergency.
Last year, I participated in the training. I retrieve the manual and my pack when dusting the upstairs bedroom to review those initial steps of response to the emergency. The more prepared we are as individuals the more we should be able to assist at home, our neighborhood and the community when there are actual declared emergencies.
Information and registration material is available at www.emergency.owatonna.info click on CERT. Your family will be glad to see and hear more of your experiences. Let’s all be more safety conscious and have ability to respond to any emergency situation!