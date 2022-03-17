One of my favorite quotes from Martin Luther is about suffering: “The suffering of Christians is finer and nobler than the suffering of all other people, for since Christ plunged himself into suffering he thereby blessed the suffering of all his Christians. Now, through the sufferings of Christ, the sufferings of all his saints are made into a holy thing, because they are anointed with the sufferings of Christ.”
The season of Lent is a time when the church focuses on the suffering of Jesus. Gone are the miracles and crowds of admirers that we read about during the Epiphany season. In their place are the persecution, abuse, suffering and death that Jesus had to endure. And as we focus on Christ’s sufferings, which culminated in his death for us on the cross, we look at our own sufferings.
On the surface, Christian sufferings are not any different from the sufferings of other people. Christians are persecuted for their faith but non-Christians face ridicule and persecution too. And Christians’ physical sufferings are no different than the sufferings of other people. We all experience diseases, broken bones, mental illness, anxiety.
The difference for Christians is that we have a dear Savior who also suffered, who plunged himself into our sufferings. That is what makes our sufferings nobler and finer than the sufferings of others. By plunging himself into our suffering he thereby blessed the suffering of all Christians.
If there is anything I have learned about the troubles of this world it is that they are much harder to endure if we have to go through them alone. How cruel it is when those you thought were your friends abandon you when you are struggling. This never happens with Christians. The sufferings of Christians, “are made into a holy thing, because they are anointed with the sufferings of Christ.”
We can apply what Luther says about suffering to other areas as well. Temptation. Jesus endured real temptations from the devil. At one point he was driven by the Holy Spirit out into the desert to be tempted by the devil.
Christians also face real temptations, most of which are no different than the temptations faced by the world. We are tempted by lust, jealousy, greed, laziness, hatred. But again there is a difference. Since Jesus plunged himself into our temptations we have the strength to endure them.
And let’s apply this saying of Luther one more challenge we all must face, death. Death is death, it is the same for all of us; our hearts stop beating and mortal life ceases.
But Christian deaths are finer and nobler than the deaths of others. By plunging himself into death when he died for us on the cross, Jesus sanctified and blessed our death. Death is still an enemy but it no longer has dominion over us and it is now the gate to eternal life in heaven.
Notice it says that Jesus plunged himself into our sufferings. No one forced him to do that. He willingly plunged himself into our sufferings. Jesus could have avoided all pain and suffering but he chose to plunge himself into our suffering. Imagine if he would have just left us to face suffering, temptation and death all by ourselves. We would be a mess.
“The suffering of Christians is finer and nobler than the suffering of all other people, for since Christ plunged himself into suffering he thereby blessed the suffering of all his Christians.” “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” Psalm 46:1.