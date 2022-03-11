Is there a lot of chatter around your break room about the “Build Back Better” Infrastructure Bill that passed last November? No? (Well, truth be told, we don’t even have a break room where I work.) But taking a very unscientific poll I have discovered very few people know what it is — or what it will do.
This is pretty simplistic, but the Infrastructure Bill has to do with roads, bridges, broadband and our utility grid. It will invest in replacing lead pipes and helping with public transit. It is meant to do a lot of good over many years. I personally welcome it. It took the state 50 years to finally expand Highway 14! We obviously need some invested dollars from the Feds when it comes to infrastructure.
Then there is the “Build Back Better” Bill that is sadly languishing in the Senate. What do you know about it? What’s the plan? Who will it help? HOW MUCH IS THIS GOING TO COST?
I am not the first to say this, but Dems have a difficult time getting their message across sometimes. (Really?) If more people knew what was offered in the bill, I believe most families would get behind it because its’ purpose is to lower costs and strengthen the middle-class.
Are you alarmed at the cost of day care? Or its scarcity? Do you find it hard to pay for healthcare? Are you feeling squeezed between needing time off with the new baby or to assist ailing family members but you just don’t have the PTO? Are you worried about the environment? (How can we NOT be?) Prescription drugs? Education? Jobs? Taxes? Reproductive rights? LGBTQ? All of this and more is addressed in the BBB bill.
Paying for this is bold and questionable to some. It will depend on how long these measures are enacted, how much revenue is collected, how much money is saved from other areas. One particular plan is to cut down on tax fraud by the wealthy and stop rewarding companies that shift there business offshore. The final outcome seems to be a deficit of at least-well, too many variables to say for sure. The Congressional Budget Office has had many estimates so far.
The Senate needs to pass this. Middle America has not seen the help it needs to maintain itself-the gap is getting wider. The Democratic Party has not abandoned its’ platform and this bill demonstrates that. I suggest you do some investigating for yourself.
In other news, the “Brews and Views” event on February 21 at the MSB was wonderful. Many new (and old) faces gathered with members of Alliance for Greater Equity and DFL to discuss equity and equality. We thank the Alliance and look forward to hosting another evening of lively discussion. Thank you to MSB!
I am looking forward to seeing delegates at the Steele County DFL Convention, Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m. We will be at the Owatonna Middle School.