If you had lots of money and could go wherever you wanted to live, where would you go?
Let's say you wanted to go somewhere less polluted. How about Montana? Good guess but completely wrong.
Here is a quote from Dixon Landers, a scientist studying Glacier National Park: "Some fish in backcountry waters are so contaminated that they can endanger the wildlife eating them."
I guess Montana won't work.
Canada? Not far enough.
How about the North Pole? The Environmental Protection Agency has said that because our planet is bathed in a swirling soup and toxic molecules travel widely by attaching to dust particles in wind currents. No human being or food supply, no matter how remote, can avoid it.
Inuit mothers, who live in the Arctic, produce breast milk that is so toxic it would be declared hazardous waste if found on grocery store shelves.
"We (humans) are one of the most polluted species on the face of this planet," said Dr. Paula Baille-Hamilton, a leading authority on toxins in food. "Indeed, we are all so contaminated that if we were cannibals, our meat would be banned from human consumption."
Who knows what the average body temp is? Is it 98.6 F? It turns out that our body core temperature is lowering over time. Stanford scientists noted that the average of 25,000 people turned out to be 97.9.
A scientific study shows that toxicity lowers the core body temp, which explains the gradual reduction. It doesn't sound like much, but a man who exercises and has a basal temperature of only 98 will gain 13-14 pounds a year because his metabolism is slower. Our toxic world lowers our core body temperature.
What are some solutions? The simplest was discovered by Dr. Batmanghelidj (aka Dr. Batman). He received his medical education from Oxford University and was also a biochemist. Unfortunately, he passed away a few years ago, but his solution is the simplest.
There are 100 trillion cells in the human body. 75% of the body is water, 85% of the brain is water, and 94% of blood is water. The root cause of all diseases starts with one thing: long-term unintentional dehydration.
According to Dr. Batman, after you are 20 years old you completely lose your sense of thirst. Also, at age 20, 75% of the water in the body is in the cells, and 25% is outside the cells. However. by age 70, 25% of the water in the body is in the cells, and 75% is outside the cells. Isn't that interesting?
Do you think that food is the fuel for the brain? The primary fuel for the brain is water and salt.
Emergency room procedures usually start by giving you an IV of saltwater. Because water and salt are so important, many people will add a tiny pinch of organic sea salt to their water. It fuels the body and brain, and food is utterly inert without water. Note: if you have diabetes or high blood pressure, do not add salt to your water without your doctor’s approval.
Do you have trouble sleeping at night? Do the above, then set two alarm clocks because you will sleep so sound you will have difficulty waking up. Salt is the most potent natural sleep treatment on earth.
What do you think the main symptoms of dehydration would be? Dry mouth? No.
You can't sleep because when you become low on water, your brain can't go to sleep. It becomes agitated when you don't have enough fuel. Your brain is trying to keep you awake so you will drink water.
How much water do we need? Here is Dr. Batman's prescription: Drink half your body weight in ounces of water every day. If you drink water and go to the bathroom in less than two hours, you are severely dehydrated.
Why salt? The most important thing to the human body is not oxygen. The body cannot absorb oxygen without water, and water can't travel in the body without salt.
Many elite runners and athletes have gotten rid of Gatorade and use just water and salt. Gatorade is sugar water and all the other additives just excite the brain in a bad way.
Water is the single most important nutrient to the human body.