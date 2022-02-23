I am writing today about friends. I know I promised a diatribe on cars, drivers and traffic in general, but this is the month of love. This is all kinds of love including friends. I am specially inspired in that category as a very good friend who lives on the other side of the country is about to celebrate her 90th.
She lived in a condo just a couple doors down from me for a number of years. Her husband, Bill, was such a brilliant man and was imminently polite, fun, a good friend of my husband and a hard worker for the good of our home owner’s association. He passed away and her family thought it was wise to have her closer to them so off she went but she is missed here.
I understand why family feel that someone should be near as we get older. I remember a car trip she and I took across the Phoenix valley to a doctors appointment and her stating her family's fear of her trips across the suburbs in heavy traffic and on busy freeways. I thought it might be time I considered giving up the long drives myself, although I am a few years younger.
I have done due diligence in establishing connections in our town so trips across the valley are not worrisome for the family.
I do not know what the new 90’S is supposed to be... 80, 70, younger. If anyone could carry that off, it was Joyce. She had age related health issues to struggle with and always did so with a winning smile. She never gave up the effort to be a friend to others. Even those who managed to alienate almost everyone else, respected her and called her a friend. Since her absence from our area I have kept up a monthly correspondence. I believe in snail mail!
I also feel an obligation to dredge the mail box of cobwebs included with the advertisements and charity appeals. She would find answering difficult and knows that I do not expect one.
Every once in while she calls and we have a great visit across the miles. There are some beloved friends that are always in your mind and heart.
So, we have survived Valentine’s Day. I miss my husband and the beautiful roses he would bring me. I miss my mother, who was born on Valentines Day. I am blessed to have family and friends who help and love me. Among those, I have Joyce to have as a great friend, even though she is suddenly awfully old. How could that happen?