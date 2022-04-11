Do you know what pH is? It is a scale that ranges from 0-14 to measure the concentration of hydrogen ions. Neutral is seven on the scale; acidic is less than seven, and basic is greater than seven.
You have a blood pH of somewhere between 6.8 to 7.2. It must be in this narrow range, or you die. Unlike blood, saliva and urine pH vary greatly.
Why do we care? Otto Warburg (a Nobel prize-winning physiologist) proved in 1936 that if your saliva or urine pH is 7.2, cancer goes dormant. If the pH becomes even more alkaline – say 7.36 or higher, Warburg's findings proved that cancer cells could not multiply or survive.
Here is where I make you mad. Did you have a cup of coffee this morning? The consequences are that you acidifed your saliva and dehydrated yourself. The fix requires that you drink 64 ounces of water to counteract the action of caffeine in one cup of coffee.
Coffee is one of the most toxic substances on planet Earth. Much coffee we drink in the U.S. comes from South America, where coffee farmers use chemicals not allowed in the U.S.
If you don’t drink coffee, do you drink diet soda? Maybe you don't, but do you know someone who does? Studies say that you double the risk of obesity if you drink diet soda. The worst thing you can do is give a person with diabetes a diet soda.
When we eat food, the tongue measures sweetness. Sensing sweetness on the tongue is called the cephalic response. This perception sends a message to the brain. The brain says, "Oh, energy is going to come." But here is the problem. Splenda NutraSweet, saccharin, and neotame are 2-500 times sweeter than sugar.
Take a sip of diet cola, and it results in a message to the brain that you just ate 10 pounds of sugar. The brain now sends a message to the pancreas, and the pancreas releases insulin when there is no sugar there. You are turning yourself into a person with type 2 diabetes. Insulin can cause you to gain weight. Excess insulin causes you to crave carbohydrates.
But wait, there's more. Drinking diet sodas causes a worse effect. Troops coming back from Iraq were showing symptoms of multiple sclerosis. Investigators trying to find the cause of the MS symptoms finally concluded that it resulted from overheated diet soda.
Bottled beverages delivered to Iraq would sit on the hot tarmac for hours. Eventually, the drinks reach a temperature greater than 105 F. High temperatures cause chemical changes in the artificial sweetener. They break down into methyl alcohol (AKA wood alcohol) and formaldehyde. Soldiers who stopped drinking diet sodas saw their symptoms going away.
Isn’t that interesting? Speaking of formaldehyde, forensic pathologists have noticed that human bodies take longer to decay now than in previous decades. We are embalming ourselves with our sugar-free beverages.
Diet sodas are a drug. If the label says fat-free, sugar-free, run. We must have some sugar, not chemicals, to function.
Have you heard of enzymes? These are chemical racehorses in the human body. There are food enzymes and digestive enzymes. What is supposed to happen is the food enzymes combine with the digestive enzymes and break food down and carry off the nutrients to the cells.
Here is another concept: It's not what you eat, it's what you absorb that matters. You and I are all suffering from a disease you don't even know, called "auto-intoxication." The level of chemicals we are ingesting causes the body not to absorb nutrition.
Here's another big problem: Name another animal that cooks, radiates or freezes its food. What are we doing? We are killing our food. When food gets into the body, digestive enzymes aren't strong enough on their own to carry nutrition to the cell. The body responds by hijacking a finite enzyme called a “metabolic” enzyme.
What do metabolic enzymes do? They help our bodies absorb and use nutrition and help with cell respiration and even nerve function. If the operation of metabolic enzymes is interfered with, what happens? We end up with imperfect cell reproduction, and welcome to cancer. The body is very adaptive, but this is not the purpose of metabolic enzymes.
When you go on a diet, you go into a catabolic metabolism. "Catabolic" means the body eats itself for fuel. It starts with muscles. People with anorexia use all their muscle mass, then the body begins using the organs, the heart, liver and kidneys. Most anorexics die of a heart attack — that's what happens on a diet.
What you want is something called "anabolic" metabolism. "Anabolic" is where you burn your fat. The easiest way to start burning fat is to limit the number of carbohydrates you eat.