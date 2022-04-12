This week is Holy Week for Christians, marking the death, passion, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. I haven’t always looked forward to Holy Week.
When I was a child, going to evening Masses proved difficult for me as I frequently started to doze, especially if the Masses started after my bedtime, which was very early to protect my mother’s sanity. But it wasn’t just when I was child. Bringing my own children to Church did not always foster feelings of peace and grace. Sometimes it felt like just one more weekly battle, so I haven’t always greeted the multiple Masses of Holy Week with joy and anticipation.
Taking children to Church tests a parent’s patience and convictions. Young children really have the freedom to be as loud as they want at home. Church might be the first place where they are asked to be quiet. Parents often are unaware of the magnitude of their children’s volume until in a quiet church. Toddlers especially seem to enjoy using the solemn atmosphere to screech, scream and squeal, captivated by the echoes of their voice off the cavernous church ceilings. No matter how quiet their “indoor voice” whispering is challenging for young kids. I forgot about this until recently when I took my grandson to Mass, and at the final blessing, he said in a very loud voice that every single person heard, “Grandma, it’s all done.”
Once all our kids were born, I referred to our church pew as Adventureland. We typically sat near the front of church to allow the kids to see what was happening rather than the backside of their fellow parishioners. I hoped, under the watchful eyes of our priest, they might behave better. That strategy‘s success was limited. The kids messed around, cried, and giggled, oblivious to the happenings on the altar. If I had a dollar for every time a kid said, “When will church be done? This is taking forever.” I would be able retire early, comfortably. Because children have a terrible sense of time, during church, time was quantified by songs. “Church will be over in three more songs.” But then the choir would throw in an extra song after communion. “Mom, you lied,” a child accused me in their “whispering voice” which was practically shouting.
Getting all the kids ready for Church each Sunday morning was frantic and chaotic. My blood turned to ice one morning, when shortly after the start of Mass, one of the older kids informed that the two-year-old didn’t have on any underpants. She was in the process of toilet training. It was a warm summer day, the kind of day for a cute little sundress. Unfortunately, a cute dress without cute bloomers. I prayed fervently that day. “Please Lord God help us. Please do not let this beloved daughter of yours moon the congregation. Please help her to sit still and not crawl on the pew. Please, Jesus, in the name of all that is good, I beg you to keep her from twirling.” Surprisingly, I can’t recall the content of the homily that day. I did, however, keep a pair of “crisis panties” in my purse for years.
A person hopes hearing God’s word will inspire them to be a better person, to be closer to God. Yet sometimes Church seemed to bring out the worst in my children. Several kids would strategically position themselves as we were processing into Church so they could sit by either myself or my husband. Sometimes there was shoving and pushing and then dirty looks from them at each other and me at them. “For Pete’s sake, I am with you all day. Some days you don’t even seem to like me.” They sometimes would do everything to avoid offering a handshake at the sign of peace to a particular sibling exemplifying the real charitable behavior Jesus promoted. “There is a 10:00 Mass. Maybe we should try over to see if you can behave yourself and not act like hooligans.”
After Mass, there was fighting over seating position in the van so they could be the first one out of the car. “For Pete’s sake. Kids, you just received Jesus. Can you wait at least until we get home to have His grace wear off? Seven minutes, I ask for seven minutes without fighting.” When I was a kid, disobedience at Church or in the car ride home resulted in sitting in the corner with a rosary. I am not sure how well that worked so my kids sometimes had to scrub the bathroom tile grout with a toothbrush for especially egregious Church misbehavior.
These days my kids are adults or approaching adulthood. I persevered. Those years of distractions during Mass are thankfully in the past, allowing me to take in the beauty of the Holy Week Sacred Masses. My hope is that Holy Thursday, with the introduction of the Holy Eucharist, where the priest washes the feet of 12 parishioners, reminds my children that they too are called to know and love God by serving others. I hope they remember that they were created by God, and He has a plan and purpose for their life more wonderful than they could possibly imagine. I hope that during Good Friday they understand the ultimate sacrifice Jesus made in dying on the cross for our sins, that God is always waiting for us to repent and turn back to Him. And with Easter Sunday, I hope they remember that we are on this earth for such a very short time, and that this is not our home. Jesus reminds us that suffering is temporary, and that as His sons and daughters, we have the hope of eternal life in Heaven with God. I worry that many of the struggles we see in our society today, especially with our youth, are due to spiritual poverty. I haven’t always been able to give my kids what they wanted, but I hope those years of struggling through Mass, sharing my faith with them will stay with them always and be the most important part of their lives.