The Republican booth at the Steele County Free Fair is visited by thousands. Expressed often at the booth is a sentiment that many readers have probably heard themselves, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party; the Democratic Party left me.” Farmers and laborers in multitudes have changed their colors from Blue to Red. One need only consult the election maps of the past several years to verify that rural Minnesota, and in fact, rural America has moved to the GOP. Why?
Ellaine Kamarck, former senior advisor to Vice President Al Gore, and William Galston, former assistant to President Clinton believe one reason is that Democrats, aligning themselves with the educated elite, have abandoned traditional cultural values. On February 26th, they wrote in the Wall Street Journal, “For reasons of education, income and geography, many Democratic . . . leaders are far removed from the daily experiences and cultural outlooks of noncollege voters.” These Democratic elites “believe that economic issues are the ‘real’ issues and cultural ones are mostly diversions invented by their adversaries for political purposes. But for Americans across the political spectrum, social, cultural and religious issues are real and frequently more important than economic ones.”
Once, the Left and the Right were in general agreement about the importance of the traditional family and of the importance of religion to the stability of communities. In those by-gone days economic issues did stand out as the “real” issues of the working-class. But the Democratic Party is now dominated by upper class and upper middle-class college educated elites, as disconnected from blue-collar wage earners on economic issues as they are on social and religious issues.
Daniel Lipinski served eight terms in Congress for the state of Illinois as a traditional Democrat. He was replaced by a progressive Democrat in 2020. Last October, he wrote in First Things magazine, “When I was elected in 2004 as Democratic representative of Illinois’s Third District, a majority of Democratic state legislators from my district were pro-life. But in the past decade, the party has become openly aggressive against its pro-life members. All of those state legislators have been replaced by pro-choice Democrats. . . And changes within the party have concerned more than abortion. In the past five years, progressive social issues have become more important among Democratic Party activists and donors than support for working families.”
The movement of the Left away from traditional values and its abandonment of the working class is not just a phenomenon of the U.S. Paul Embery is a life-long member of the Labour Party in the UK. Like the Democratic Party in America, the Labour Party was formerly aligned, economically and socially, with the working-class. Embery is the author of the 2021 book, “Despised – Why the Modern Left Loathes the Working Class”. He had been warning the Labour Party for years that they were losing the working-class voter, and was not surprised that blue collar workers have shifted allegiance in both the UK and the U.S.
He writes, “in the end, a nation whose political and cultural elites spend years ignoring working-class concerns – elites who hitch their wagons to the causes of neo-liberalism and globalization; who do little to intervene as factories close, entire industries disappear and an inestimable number of solid blue-collar jobs are transferred overseas; who preside over a social and cultural revolution while painting all those who express any opposition as narrow-minded bigots; who demonize millions of their fellow citizens who still hold true to traditional values; who degrade the concepts of patriotism and nationhood, insisting that open borders are universally beneficial no matter the social and economic disruption they cause … will be inviting a rebellion. And just as such a rebellion erupted . . . in the US Rust Belt with the election of Donald Trump . . . and in working-class Britain.”
Michael Sandel, the Harvard professor of political philosophy and champion of the Left, had an even harsher assessment of the Left’s disregard for blue-collar workers in America. In his 2021 book, “The Tyranny of Merit”, he writes with some astonishment, “Hillary Clinton displayed the meritocratic hubris that contributed to her defeat. ‘I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product,’ she told a conference in Mumbai, India, in 2018. . . The Democratic Party had once stood for farmers and working people against the privileged. Now, in a meritocratic age, its defeated standard bearer boasted that the prosperous, enlightened parts of the country had voted for her.”
No wonder a blue-collar now means a red voter.