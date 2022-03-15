A couple years ago, I needed to have three trees taken down. One was a large crab apple at least 65 years old, one of two identical trees in the backyard.
I had the stumps ground out well below level and several times brought in dirt as the area settled and sank.
Apparently some of the dirt was not clean and a horrible amount of weeds showed up. And then toward early fall the second year after the trees were taken out, weeds began showing up that were beyond anything I had ever dealt with before.
Their roots were so deep and tangled that no amount of tugging would pull them out. Even my dandelion digger couldn’t go deep enough. Finally I bought a long-bladed garden knife with a serrated edge. Digging and sawing my way through 20 or more was daunting and left gaping holes.
They kept cropping up. They grew inches each day. My daughter’s weed identification app couldn’t identify them. The day I counted 32 of those monster weeds spread out over a 20-foot area I thought I’d cry.
Then someone who had worked in a nursery for nine years was visiting next door and I called him over. “What are these,” I wailed.
“Oh,” he said, “Those are shoots from the crabapple you took down. They’re growing up from the roots.” I had already compared the leaves from the monster weeds to the other crab apple leaves and they looked nothing like it, so I protested. “I know,” he said, “those are immature leaves coming up from deep below. They don’t look the same.” Then he told me it could and probably would keep happening for a long time.
Oddly enough, once I knew what I was dealing with, I experienced weeks of deep awe. For all practical purposes that tree was dead. It had been cut down and hauled away, its stump machine-ground, but clearly something of it still lived. How is that? And what is this magnificent reality we call life? As much as I dreaded those “weeds,” I felt empowered by them. More convinced I’d be able to ride out difficult times.
Then I began to think about destructive habits, lifestyles and relationships. About life-diminishing attitudes and actions our society holds and acts on. Like my apple-weeds, I thought how hidden they can be but still growing and spreading and how difficult it becomes to identify them or uproot them. In the same way that thinking about the wonder of life had given me hope and trust, thinking about destructive mindsets and actions dragged me down.
I am not a Pollyanna, but I do know that I do much better and that we all do much better when we focus on the positive. When we draw on and act on what we trust and believe about enduring goodness, kindness and widespread commitment to the common good, those things grow and spread. It’s a choice we can make.