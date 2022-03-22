Stretching may be one of the most overlooked elements in our exercise and fitness routines. All individuals would benefit from regular stretching. Benefits include:
• Improved posture – can decrease tightness in normally tense muscles, promoting proper alignment
• More flexibility – improving a person's range of motion
• Increased circulation – promotes blood flow to muscles, which leads to a faster healing process
• Improved coordination – stretching encourages more flexibility in movements, contributing to an improved balance
• Decreased stress – stretching can decrease discomfort in the body and promote better breathing patterns
To properly prepare our muscles for an activity, it’s important to begin with a gentle “warm up”. This allows our body the opportunity to increase the overall blood flow between our upper and lower body. Just as we do this to prepare for a workout, I encourage you to warm up before completing your stretching.
Start off slowly, do not hold your breath, and attempt to hold the stretch for at least 30 seconds. The stretch itself should not be painful, but instead only slightly uncomfortable. However, we do recognize the fact that there are some conditions or previous injuries that make it hard to stretch. In fact, if stretching is performed improperly, especially in an injured area, you could experience pain and discomfort. That’s why it’s important to address potential and likely issues before they arise.
In many cases, stretching can be a preventative measure to avoid future injuries. Unfortunately, there are situations where people injure themselves and discover that the injury was likely caused to severe tension or tightness throughout a muscle group.
We don’t want this to happen to you! At a visit to a physical therapist, you will receive a full evaluation, where you will be asked a few questions about your lifestyle, background, general health, and any activities you are involved with so we may design a customized stretching program specific to you and your needs. They will also demonstrate the stretches and teach how you to properly perform them so you can avoid injury.
We can help you stretch properly, enjoy physical activity, continue doing the things you love.
Courtney Keller is the Office Manager at In Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached by calling In Touch Physical Therapy at 451-7888.