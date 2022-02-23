I’ve always been one to try new things. Once I’ve made decision that I know is right in my gut, I jump right in. I would drive careful planners crazy! And that question at job interviews, “Where do you see yourself five or ten years from now?”…am I supposed to be able to answer that in detail? I remember when I was around 20, a friend of mine pointed out the adventurous life she thought I lived as she listed all the things that I had done in the former 2 years. This trait is nothing new, no midlife crisis.
It isn’t that I am unable to plan. Once I know the plan, I can move quite quickly into the organizational stage to get it moving and make changes and adjustments as I go. When my son was 7, I decided to just go ahead and homeschool both of my children. I looked at curriculum and read about what others were doing and wound up doing a hybrid model that I had created that met each of my kid’s unique needs. Sometimes this included having them attend a private school for a certain amount of time. I remember along the way thinking, “What if I’m wrong?” Every homeschooling parent has those thoughts I’m sure, as these are our children’s lives and futures. In hindsight, my gut was right. Both of my children are well into their careers and quite successful and happy.
There are so many examples throughout my life of times I did what seemed spontaneous or “unconventional”. I got married after five months. I even remember thinking, “Well, why not. Give it a whirl and see what happens.” I know that says nothing about love, but even my husband of 31 years will tell you that we grew into love. I didn’t tie my tubes after the birth of our twins because I had a gut feeling. The papers were all signed and ready to go and I changed my mind. Without that spur of the moment decision, we wouldn’t have had our son 2 years later. We started a truck company (owner operator) spur of the moment and had it for several years. At the time, I believed that our son would be doing the same thing with his dad. I also believed that it would grow into more. So in 2014, when we closed out the company, I had to wonder if we had, in fact, made a mistake.
In hindsight, it all makes sense now. Sam, my son, started driving semi at 18. In 2020, he started his own truck company and made several changes in what he hauled throughout that first year, finally settling into what he most wanted to do (guess who takes after his mother?!). With his company, I was able to make the next step which I had been hesitant to do with our own company. He got his own authority and I started doing the fuel tax quarterly reports and statements. For me, that was huge, as I had been hesitant previously to think I could handle that. He is talking about expanding operations and, of course, that includes when Dad will get a truck and join him.
Last summer’s move was a spur of the moment decision for us. And that turned out to be an experience in and of itself. But at least we had time to settle in a bit before the next change.
Which brings us to this year. We had gotten free laying chickens when Sam still had his country property. We managed to shelter them and then winter them over and move them here. I knew absolutely nothing about chickens at the time. They were free and I thought “why not?”. This year, I’ll be gardening and raising meat chickens and dirt hogs, along with our laying hens. It all comes back to that phrase that has been my mantra for my entire life, “Well, let’s give it a whirl and see what happens”.
Childcare, foster care, and so many other parts of our journey were unplanned. And we have such beautiful memories from them. This model of living isn’t for everyone, I know. But it has been perfect for me. I can’t wait to see what’s next, while I faithfully commit to the tasks at hand. Sometimes those tasks last several years, sometimes it’s only a season.
One final thought about these unplanned decisions. When I say “my gut” I really mean my spirit. God has been in all of these sudden decisions. Sometimes they were His ideas. The only time I’ve failed in my life is when I have shrunken back from being bold in a decision once I know it is the right one. There is something to the hanging on when things look impossible which I have finally learned. And each new decision has built upon what went before. I guess that’s what is meant by wisdom as you age. For now, I’ll be gardening and raising animals. That gets me through fall.