The back of the thigh is made up of three muscles, which are collectively known as the hamstring. The hamstring can often get injured through participation in sports and athletic endeavors. The muscle itself helps to extend the hip and bend the knees. Once a hamstring muscle has been injured, it can be about six times more likely to get injured again in the future.
Risk factors for hamstring injuries:
- rapidly accelerate or suddenly stop while running
- changing direction quickly
- jumping
- sprints, hurdles, or kicks
- lower body lifting
- not warming up properly
- not stretching after strenuous activities
While these are common risk factors, individuals have an increased risk of developing a hamstring injury due to muscle fatigue, weakness, or increased tension in the muscle. If someone injures their hamstring, the damage can range from mild to severe. A person may experience cramps, a “popping” sensation, or sharp pain in the back of the thigh. The area may become sore, tender, swollen, or bruised and it may be difficult to endure long periods of sitting, lifting the leg or stretching it out fully. In severe cases, where the muscle is torn, surgery may be needed to repair the damage. However, in mild hamstring injuries, proper care with physical therapy treatment can allow it to fully heal on its own.
Physical therapy has a variety of benefits for care that include:
- non-invasive and less costly
- decrease pain and discomfort
- increase range of motion and flexibility
- maintain or increase muscle strength
- establish proper body alignment
- avoid future injuries
Too often, people return to their regular activities or competitions before the injury is sufficiently healed and place too much stress on the leg before regaining strength or mobility. While our goal is to help you return to the activities you enjoy, the exact course of treatment is dependent on the severity of the injury as well as the individual goals you have.
Our physical therapy professionals will begin by fully evaluating your pain to help identify how you developed your injury. This allows them to properly provide a plan for your treatment and also help you avoid future issues. Typically, we see before and after the onset of an injury, people develop improper movement patterns, either exacerbating the issue or to protect the affected leg. Understanding and learning proper movement patterns is an essential part of rehabilitation of a hamstring injury.
Physical therapy treatment will often include gentle stretches to promote flexibility and range of motion. As the healing process continues, they will progress to specific strengthening exercises and will assist in stabilizing posture, balance, and agility. You will also be taught how to properly warm up and stretch before and after activities. Manual therapeutic massage may also be incorporated into your treatment as it helps improve circulation and maintain flexibility. It is also effective for stimulating the immune system, expelling toxins, relieving stress, and easing the pain.
Physical therapy provides an opportunity to reduce pain, heal properly, and return to the activities you enjoy. Do you or someone you know have hamstring pain? Simply think about where you can be in 30 days: pain free, happier, healthier, and stronger.