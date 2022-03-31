When the pandemic hit, suddenly life changed for the vast majority of us. Some folks suddenly worked from home and so life became more… relaxed. They established game time with their families. They did puzzles. So many people were cooking and baking that stores ran out of supplies. I know of a couple people who conquered Netflix and Lego City, and even learned the ukulele.
And then there were others whose lives took the opposite turn. Instead of more relaxed, life became more demanding and frenetic. More hours were required of them. More work-arounds for their jobs. Instead of more time at home, they had less. Their line of work saw people dropping out, so that more was expected of them, and there was no choice but that it had to be done. In our house, my wife and I were both in the second group, because she is in health care.
But no matter what your line of work might be, you have known the feeling that work is never done. It’s part of life in the fallen creation. As soon as you finish the dishes, another meal dirties more. As soon as the laundry is washed, dried, and folded, it’s time to start again. The grass keeps growing, the dust keeps settling on the furniture, and a new day demands more running around just to keep life together. Nothing stays done!
Except with God. It fascinates me that after six days of creation, God the Father rests on the seventh. He is done, and it’s complete. The earth will spin and the sun will continue to shine until such time as God restores creation to perfection, but until that day creation is done.
We are now in the season of Lent, which reflects another act of God that is done. God the Son died on the cross with the words, “It is finished.” Nothing more needs to be done, by us or by God or by anyone else. Christ’s death for us accomplished it all for our salvation, forgiveness, and eternal life. Even believing is not an act we have to accomplish, or else we’d be left to wonder whether we had done it well enough. Faith is simply receiving a gift that is pure and whole and complete and done.
What about being good enough? Also done. In baptism and in faith God the Holy Spirit declares us holy. That’s what forgiven means. Yes, we fail, and we sin, and we hurt others, and we fall short of the person we ought to be. But that’s us. God’s work is always done and perfect. That’s why salvation is a gift — a gift that is complete and perfect and done.
The Rev. Greg Schlicker is the pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.