Over the weekend, Community Pathways' staff and volunteers had a blast interacting with many of you at the KOWZ and KRUE Home Show at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre. One thing we noticed is that many of our visitors didn’t recognize our name. However, once we talked about our former names “Steele County Food Shelf or Clothesline", then the lights came on. Since many patrons at the home show were interested to learn more, I thought we could share a bit of our history in the week’s article.
Community Pathways of Steele County came to be in January of 2020 when the Steele County Clothesline and Steele County Food Shelf joined forces. Since we had been already sharing a facility, the merger just made sense. After the first few months, we found we were stronger than ever.
Since the beginning of 2020, you have seen a lot of us in the community as we have been holding fund raising events and gathering as much support as our community can muster, which has been an amazing amount! Our capital campaign to build an additional space was successful, and construction is underway.
The new space is allowing us to expand our efforts beyond offering food and clothing assistance to our members. We are becoming a hub for services in Steele County. The new Community Pathways building will be home to The Marketplace, where our qualifying members can shop for groceries weekly, and Unique Finds, which is our thrift store open to the public with great deals on clothing and household items. Aside from our own programs, the new building has office spaces for Let’s Smile Inc., providing preventative dental care to children and teens at no cost to families, and Transitional Housing that helps those that are, or are at risk of becoming, homeless in Steele County.
Community Pathways also has programs available like our Diaper Bank and Career Wear available to our members, and information on access to many other community resources available in the area.
As much as we love our history of being the Food Shelf and Clothesline, we have become so much more in the last few years. We thank everyone who come out to the home show and took some time to learn more about us! We also want to send a special thank you to Lowe’s and Target in Owatonna for their donations of the giveaway items in our booth: a Weber Grill and Vizio TV! Winners of those drawings will be announced on our Facebook Page.
Robin Starr is the community and outreach coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. She can be reached at robin@communitypathwayssc.org