I gave up trying to be good quite some time ago.
At a recent gathering, a lady remarked something to the effect “I try to be a good person.” Seems like a noble goal, something most people try to achieve. There are, however, several problems with this approach to life. One is the subjective understanding of the word “good.” Another is the religious overtones to the ideal, which many times coincide with the above subjective understanding. And finally, if we are talking about the Biblical definition of “good,” we simply cannot be good on our own.
“Good” can be defined as kind or helpful, able to do something well, or morally right as based on religious principles, according to the Cambridge dictionary. In Strong’s Concordance, “good” is beneficial in its effect.
The above-mentioned lady was referring to the religious definition of good, as she seemed to be of the opinion that swearing indicated a lack of goodness. Swearing, in and of itself, is a subjective topic, but suffice it to say that my vocabulary delves into the vernacular of which we could all agree fits the definition. To the religious mind, if I swear, I am a person in need. Someone must teach me the error of my ways and help me to come in line with what a good person looks like, ultimately saving me from the depths of Hell itself. This also often includes drinking and other vices. My mother used to get beaten as a child for playing cards, which was apparently a vice in her religion. Although her father molesting her youngest sister must have passed the religious bar that card playing did not.
It is rare that I agree with the Pauline writings in the Bible. In Romans, Paul speaks of wanting to do good, not being able to do good and ultimately concluding that there really is no good in him. Jesus said that apart from Him, we could do nothing. Obviously, people are doing things all the time. People are building empires and raising families and leading busy lives, so they are definitely “doing” life. But here is where that “beneficial” definition comes in. If what we are doing isn’t serving that larger purpose, then we are doing nothing. And the smallest act of kindness can often serve that larger purpose better than building the greatest empire, so it isn’t quantifiable.
Obviously, I come from a Christian perspective, but I am certainly not in any way religious. Religion, from any faith perspective, seems so often to look outward, to demand conformity in some measure and become completely without grace to those who become zealots to it. Following Hitler became a religion. And said that what they were doing and did was “good.” I wonder if Vladimir Putin doesn’t feel the same about the "good" he is doing. Closer to home, people are good based on their beliefs about a virus. And conformity, on either side, is certainly the god we are being asked to serve.
It’s easy to say that obviously some of these examples are not examples of “good”. But who decides? I would argue that Paul was a good person. He certainly worked tirelessly for Christ. And yet, he could state that there was no good in him.
Paul’s key to life, then, was obviously freedom. Despite all the voices telling him to do this and not do that, he took his chances and lived his life firm in his convictions that he need only follow one voice. Knowing that the one speaking would cover his own lack of goodness.
Thus, I gave up trying to be good quite some time ago. As Mary Chapin Carpenter said, “I take my chances.”