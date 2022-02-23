Long COVID is when symptoms linger for longer than 4 weeks after the infection is gone, and a mild to moderate bout with COVID-19 can leave you feeling weak, with a loss of balance and coordination, a lack of endurance, and sometimes problems with memory. Physical activity can help you recover and consulting with a physical therapist can help you return to physical activity safely.
Exercise may be the last thing on your mind, but it is key to regaining your fitness. Regular physical activity benefits your physical, mental, and social health. It's important for COVID-19 survivors (after their initial recovery) to get moving. Physical activity helps to improve:
● Strength.
● Endurance.
● Breathing capacity.
According to an article published on when to return to physical activity after COVID states that it is important to return to exercise after at least seven days free of COVID-19 symptoms, and to begin with at least two weeks of minimal exertion. It is good to listen to your body and start slowly after having COVID-19.
1. Just move, even a little
Get up and move as many times throughout the day as you can, even if it's just to stand from sitting several times in a row. Stretch for the sky with both arms and take several deep breaths each time you rise. Doing this light movement several times a day will help you start to build back strength.
2. Take a walk
If a little movement is not too challenging, try taking a brief walk. Begin at first by walking down the hall several times or around your house or apartment building. If that feels good, try a five-, 10-, or 15-minute walk around your neighborhood. At this stage in your recovery, your intensity should be very light to light. At a light intensity, you should be able to easily carry on a conversation. If your intensity causes you to gasp for breath, you are pushing yourself too hard. If light intensity seems too easy, be careful to not overdo it and work slowly back into high intensity exercise.
3. Ready To run
If you tolerate walking, you may be ready to begin jogging, swimming, biking, or other activities. First, start your chosen activity at a slow pace for 10 minutes. Then, increase your pace for one minute before returning to the slower pace for another five to 10 minutes. Then repeat. When you're able to do these intervals for 30 minutes or more, you're ready to progress. Safely ease back into physical activity by slowly increasing the amount of intense exercise each day or week.
If you struggle with lingering side effects from COVID-19 and have trouble doing even minor physical activity, contact your doctor or a physical therapist experienced in treating COVID long-haulers. They can work with you on pacing, conserving energy, and addressing breathing pattern disorders to help you reach your goals on returning to physical activity.