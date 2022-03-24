“We need to get more people back in church.” I hear this phrase constantly nowadays. It is part of a much larger conversation, even if the person speaking at the time is not aware of it. On the surface it seems that this comment comes out of a place of concern for the church (I am talking about the larger, corporate church here) to avoid it from dying. There is another layer here though that should be a part of this conversation. Instead of framing it from a perspective of scarcity perhaps it is better to frame the conversation from a place of curiosity. The question I like to ask is, “How do we get people excited about what we are doing?”
Like many things the pandemic has changed a lot of peoples’ connection with the church. Many folks have found themselves watching from the sidelines instead of being engaged and involved. The people who were already on the fringes before the pandemic have perhaps chosen to leave all together. People have reprioritized their lives, and for some that means that having a faith community didn’t make the cut. I read an article written by another pastor in my denomination who said that we as the church are not battling fear from people, instead we are battling apathy. I think she might be correct in a lot of ways as we see more and more people deciding to disengage from their churches. What is the cure to apathy? The answer is passion.
What are we passionate about in our churches? What ministries are we doing that make us so excited that we can’t possibly seem to contain it? These are the kinds of things that we need to discover (or rediscover) in our churches, and then once we do, we need to go out and tell the world about it. When we have passionate and excited energy others can sense that in us. It is infectious and it makes people want to join us in whatever we are doing.
What is your church passionate about? What ministries are happening in your congregation that make you so fired up you can’t contain your excitement? What things are your congregations doing for the sake of the world and not just your members? Share those things with others as often as you can and in as many different ways as you can. Another great idea would be that, if possible, to take that ministry and see if it can be done outside of your church building. Go to where the people are that you want to reach out to instead of expecting them to always come to you. Whatever you choose to do, just try to make your excitement and passion visible. It really is infectious, and you may be pleasantly surprised to how people respond. If we all do that in our churches, we may have much better responses of getting people to want to join in with what we are doing.