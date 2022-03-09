Numbers are numbers — no matter what year it is, what state you live in or what country you visit. A one is a one; pi is pi. Scores are scores.
However, defining the meaning of a number, or a number used in a measurement, or the value of a particular number, provides a difference. Add in (no pun intended) numerology, and numbers take on yet another meaning.
I don’t think I’m alone in my perception of numbers. What I think has to do with how I saw, used or spent it as a child. Or it could be what I figured out it was as I grew older, based on what is my own consumer index or my own experiences. I know about what one mile is – it was about a mile from the house I grew up in to the Owatonna Public Library. I know how long 100 yards is – I could see it from the bleachers at the Owatonna High School. I know that 75 degrees in a comfortable temperature.
But 75 degrees Fahrenheit is 24 degrees Celsius. I don’t immediately think that 24 degrees is a comfortable temperature. I think that 24 is cold, despite living in Minnesota where I see people in shorts when it is 24 F. (Those folks have a different thermostat than I do.) When I’ve been outside of the U.S. I have to translate those Celsius temperatures into Fahrenheit in order to decide if I need a jacket or not.
And then there’s money.
Intellectually, I can understand what a certain amount of money might be – what is it is worth, how much can it purchase, or how much I might need of it to maintain a certain standard of living. And dear readers three, we now must add in inflation, supply chain difficulties and the soaring price of gas and utilities.
My brother and I reminisce about the $25 weekly budget my mom had for food. Alice and C.C. had a Friday night date to go to Duffy’s. So did many of their friends. Duffy’s was the place to be in the 1960s. When they came home, my dad beeped the horn and Ted and I went out to help carry in the brown bags. The truck of the Chevrolet Bel-Air was full, full to the lid. Today, $25 in groceries might take one or maybe two plastic bags. One inflation calculator says that $25 in 1962 equals about $233 today.
I cannot wrap my arms around really big numbers. I can get millions. A million isn’t even serious money these days. I cannot fathom what a billion or trillion of anything would stack up to be. Ms. Google tries to help out by using another example of a unit that we can understand – seconds. A story in the New York Times, and not fake news at all, says that 1,000 seconds is equal to almost 17 minutes. It would take almost 12 days for a million seconds to elapse.
That is an understandable unit. It becomes a little less clear when it is mega-millions or billions. It would take 31.7 years for a billion seconds to elapse. Try subtracting 31.7 from your current age and think about all the time that has elapsed. The highlight reel would take a long time to share.
And if that doesn’t make you shake your head, a trillion seconds would take more than 31,710 years to elapse. We often read about billion and trillion dollar budgets and expenses. No wonder we just nod our heads and go on with whatever we are doing.