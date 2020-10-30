Speaking Truth to Power. I’ve used that motto often during my campaign. But what exactly does that mean? I think the words Robert F. Kennedy spoke in 1966, in Cape Town, South Africa, to a still apartheid nation, give a concise description. “Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows, the censure of their colleagues, the wrath of their society. Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential, vital quality of those who seek to change a world which yields most painfully to change.”
Speaking truth to power is not widely appreciated or understood. Two recent examples from state politics: not challenging caucus leaders who hold a bonding bill hostage to score cheap political points, delaying critical infrastructure needs, a bonding bill that eventually passed 64-3 in the Senate; or being silent when the minority leader refers to the Senate not confirming one of Gov Walz’s appointments as “an execution.” In both cases, Rep. John Petersburg failed to speak truth to power.
Speaking Truth to Power is not confined to politics. In everyday life there are examples where it’s easier and safer to remain silent rather than speaking truth to power. Imagine if surgical staff didn’t speak up when they see a surgeon’s direction will cause harm, or if the first mate of a cruise ship advises the captain that they are too close to shore, but backs down to the ship captain’s order to keep going closer, which led to catastrophic consequences. (See Costa Concordia, 2012).
The problem is, speaking truth to power oftentimes can be a lose-lose situation. In the tragic murder of George Floyd, if the rookie officer spoke up when he recognized something was wrong, persisted to challenge his superior and turn Mr. Floyd over, Mr. Floyd may have lived. But if he had, he likely would have been shunned by senior officers, maybe written up for insubordination, a ruined career, and no one would ever know. Unfortunately, he didn’t persist in his challenge to the ranking officer who was clearly in the wrong, and now is facing murder charges with the world his jury.
Truth to power has also been described as “Intelligent Disobedience.” We all face situations where we are confronted with a choice of action or inaction, some choices easier than others. We all need to be aware of and practice intelligent disobedience in our daily lives. To do so can be a challenge in the workplace, for example, speaking up to a manager or business owner may risk their employment and family security.
Elected officials have a particular responsibility and obligation to lead and speak truth to power no matter what the consequences may be. As Barry Goldwater would say, the best senators and congressmen are “Courageous Truth Tellers.” In today’s political environment, elected courageous truth tellers are often soon to be “former elected officials.” (See Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., Sen. Corker, R-Tenn., and many others both nationally and locally.)
So, we all need to do our part. To sustain and preserve the democracy we have inherited, we all need to take personal ownership of the conduct of our governmental institutions and the leaders we elect. We should encourage and support “courageous truth tellers” to speak truth to power, even if we sometimes disagree with their judgment. If we continue to elect officials who patronize us and enable their service to be dictated by blind party loyalty, we will continue to have dysfunctional government. At the end of the day, “the government” is ALL OF US and a reflection of who we are. It doesn’t have to be this way; we can do better.