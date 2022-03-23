The first roundabout that I remember seeing was in California. It was located on a two lane road which handled a number of commuters driving east and west. On the northside was a small fence defending a gravel pit. The south side had a very steep road as an outlet for some upscale housing. My thought was that the residents had a hard time accessing the busy commuter road during rush hours. This was not a very big round-about, frankly, and barely had a rise in the circular center. I was surprised to see trucks and large SUVs sail over the center bump. It was useless! On my next visit the powers that be had removed it.
The next experience was the Medford roundabout and you are all familiar with that monstrosity. It is relatively ugly but gets the job done apparently. I still think it is a problem for big trucks.
The really neat roundabouts I found on a state highway in Wisconsin link Madison with the Dells area and suburbs. These had more room to maneuver and area to see what was coming while moving the traffic along smoothly. I gather that is what precipices the Cedar/26th Street roundabout and which seems to work well to get people moving more smoothly to the clinic, hospital, freeway and back home.
The roundabout I find most interesting is the Rose Street one. I must have traversed that spot a million time in my 50 years of Owatonna residency and felt that the four-way stop was a lesson in personality, tolerance and guts. Some people do not care what the rules are. Hang the rules; they have a big truck, big ego, they are going through. The less aggressive take measure of the order of arrival at the signs and feel free to proceed in that order, but there is always someone who is either timid, doesn’t trust their driving skills or fears irritating others. They will not budge until the street is clear. This often results in others waving their hands, shaking their fist, losing their cool. You get the picture! I always found this hesitation irritating but it doesn’t light a candle to the crazies whose life is so important that they weave in and out of traffic at a frantic rate or consider 20 mph OVER the speed limit some new normal.
I now live in an area attached to a big city with freeways every which way and an abundance of crazies late for something. My TV nightly news is full of stories of crash after crash. I have not had a crash so far in my lifetime. Backing a station wagon up onto a ton of pea rock until all four wheels spin does not count; nor does exiting the garage with the driver side door open nearly removing the the door and doing serious damage to the left bumper. These are dumb things that happen when you are in a hurry to get somewhere that will still be there when you do make it.
Ah, the follies of the road warrior in us all.