The Owatonna community has a long-standing commitment to education and holds its investment in the public school system in high regard. This investment holds value for every single resident. Owatonna applied its entrepreneurial spirit to creating community-based, lifelong learning for adults as early as the 1930’s. As our community’s economic base began to shift from agriculture to a manufacturing powerhouse, the city population began to grow and conversations about needing skilled workers began…and interestingly enough, that same conversation continues today! Adult classes were provided by Owatonna Public Schools to meet the need with vocational and technical training, as well as business office skills as women began to enter the workforce in significant numbers. It strikes me as nothing short of amazing that Owatonna Public Schools continues today to anchor education and training to meet the current workforce needs, as well as position our community for growth and vitality.
Somewhere along the way, the idea that anyone with a passion and a skill could teach took hold, and adult enrichment classes thrived across the spectrum of leisure pursuits. Early on, community-based instruction was provided by district teachers after their student day. As Community Education became a “thing,” local experts and evening traveling teachers added to availability of adult classes. Owatonna was an early leader in adult education by co-locating an adult education department within the high school Business Education department.
Today, Community Education remains a distinct entity within the learning services of Owatonna Public Schools. Our current program is a collection of learning opportunities serving the very youngest to the most senior of our residents. Programs are available year round, with evening hours, after school, weekend, and summer opportunities with classes in-person or online, and more often these days, a combination of both!
Owatonna Community Education provides learning leadership for early childhood and family education (ECFE), school readiness, early childhood screening, school-age childcare, youth enrichment and development, middle school athletics, adult enrichment, and Adult Basic Education services, inclusive of English-as-a-Second-Language, GED, Adult Career Pathways, Transitions to Post Secondary, and work and college readiness skills training. A team of talented individuals delivers these services every day, year round. While we headquarter at Roosevelt Community School, programs run in each of our K-12 buildings.
Community Education is proud that our participant profile reflects the demographics of our community. Prior to the pandemic, our annual participant numbers ranged from 15,000-18,000. Those numbers have not sustained during the pandemic, so our team has work ahead to rebuild outreach. Our programs have remained financially viable, giving us a good foundation from which to continue our learning journey together. Many of today’s programs are made possible through collaborative partnerships with a wide array of community resources and agencies. Blending and braiding district resources with other community assets will remain a core tenant of how we serve our community. We look forward to programming that utilizes our district learning facilities more fully.
Above all else, we want your voice in how Community Education grows and changes with our community. Let us know how we can enrich your life. New opportunities to learn and grow as individuals and as a community strengthens our collective investment in Owatonna Public Schools. We look forward to channeling our collective curiosities towards amazing new learning journeys for years to come.