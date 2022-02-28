Leadership is an interesting thing. Some people are very natural leaders and others develop the skills to lead over time. Many people are very motivated to participate in committees, boards or other groups, but to step up as a leader takes courage, patience and confidence. The seat of a leader can be very challenging to fill. In fact, you may notice that you see many of the same faces when you look from one group or committee to the next. Many leaders tend to take on roles that need to be filled because they feel a genuine duty to ensure progress can be made, and with a leader vacancy that may not happen. The problem with this is that these particular leaders may burn out, or get spread so thin that the energy to lead effectively can be diminished. New and emerging leaders are a necessity.
I am a strong believer in diversity in leadership. To me this means seeking people to lead that are of differing ages, genders, that come from various cultures, socio-economic backgrounds, and that represent the vast array of our community’s inhabitants in every way, shape and form. I personally feel that we are missing the boat here.
Why is it challenging to get a variety of individuals to consider, apply for or step in to a leadership role? And beyond this, if they are so courageous to attempt to do so, why are they not elected, selected or accepted from time to time?
My perspective is that diversity in leadership will come as we evolve through a cultural shift of who we perceive leaders to be. I don’t see this evolution happening very successfully until people from all backgrounds and unique abilities can see themselves in the leaders they look up to. For example it can be very intimidating for a woman to vie for a role on a committee occupied 100% by men. Why is this? I feel it is very difficult to see yourself as a leader in a particular role if all the leaders looking back at you are very different from you. It is challenging to then see how you would fit in to that group of decision makers. But we have to start somewhere.
A great deal of confidence and courage is needed to break the mold of who a leader is. Anxieties can lie within somebody that tries to do so. There may be concerns that a leader will be seen only for how they look, or what they believe in, rather than how they can support an organization by being a thoughtful and fair decision-maker or strategic planner. Creating diversity in leadership is a many faceted process, but it can happen successfully through many avenues.
First, we need current leaders to encourage and lift up potential leaders. Seek them out and remind them they can do hard things.
Second, we need those in a position to elect or select new leaders to be open to choosing individuals that look, act and believe different notions than we are accustomed to.
Third, we need potential leaders to become comfortable being uncomfortable, and to step in to a role or to apply for a committee they are passionate about with the genuine belief that they can succeed in that role and that it is for the greater good that they become involved.
Last, when this pattern takes hold, we as a community need to continue encouraging diversity in leadership so that we are all represented, so that we all feel a connection to our leaders and so that we can create organizations, boards and communities that are guided by all of us. There is so much potential in this outcome, and step by step we can achieve it.