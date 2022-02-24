Friday mornings are one of my favorite times of the week. For the past three years, I have delivered a route for the Meals on Wheels program. Simple greetings have turned into longer conversations. Random house numbers have transformed into places where I find joy in catching up with people every week.
My parents raised me to have a servant leadership lifestyle through their actions and encouragement. As I grew up and moved away from home, I needed to claim that servant leadership for myself, in my own way.
Over the past few decades, I have served and help others in many ways. However, when I started to volunteer for Meals On Wheels, I was pleasantly surprised to find such a perfect fit for me, which blended my faith and servant leadership together. As I drove my route last week, a scripture verse came to mind, Galatians 5:13. It says, “My brothers and sisters, God called you to be free, but do not use your freedom as an excuse to do what pleases yourself. Serve each other with love.”
Being a servant leader means putting the interests of others above your own. Yet, it is much more than that. God calls us to a life of servant leadership that is rooted in joy, not in duty, (just because my parents told me to.) We are called to do in our own unique ways. We want to serve God by serving others because it makes a difference to others and makes a huge difference in the world.
The writer, Paul, spent most of this letter to the Galatians calling them to live in the freedom that comes with faith in Christ. With His own blood, Jesus Christ gave us freedom from our sins. We are forgiven. Because of that freedom, we should selflessly serve each other in love.
Living in the freedom Christ is not about focusing on ourselves but about seeing and claiming God's love for us and striving to serve each other with that same love.
"Serve each other with love" is a difficult task to do. There is not a harder command in the Bible than this one.
It challenges us to use all our creativity and energy and perseverance to do good things for others that you could use in doing good things for yourself.
Can you imagine what the world would be like if we were all like that: looking at the person to the right and to the left of you and feeling the same longing for their happiness that we feel for our own?
Being a servant leader means putting the interests of others above your own. Think about how you can do that. Our world is so polarized now, and we can change that. We can do that by putting our love in action, by putting our faith in action. The world needs more love these days. We all know that. Take that one small step today to be a servant leader in your small part of the world. Your neighbor needs it. Our world needs it.