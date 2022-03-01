As we journey through life, there seems to be a never ending series of events that often time compromise our day-in-and-day-out activities and life styles and we never know what it will bring.
One bright and sunny morning as my wife was enjoying her early daily walk and having communion with our Lord, she fell and couldn’t get up. Unlike the TV commercial, she was carrying her phone and called our neighbor for help as he always carries a phone with him. Suddenly I was awaken from a sound sleep by a man’s voice telling me that my wife had fallen, was injured and needed my assistance to lift her into the house. A short time later we found ourselves in the emergency room at the local hospital. The x-rays revealed that she had a fracture. Intuitively I became aware that something so precious to me is broken, and I took another glance at life.
My wife was experiencing her own personal energy and health crisis issues and I needed to give everything I had inside of me to her because whatever I did, it had to be for her. The strange dichotomy of this event in our lives is that I was recovering from a hip replacement surgery and all of my energies had to be redirected to serve her absolutely.
At first I thought that some darkness had entered our life. I guess there is no cut-and-dried answer as to why this happen at this time in our life…but it did, and now, “What am I going to do about it and how will it change me?” It was quite reminiscent of the many thoughts I had when our son died some years ago.
Once again, I waited anxiously to see how this was going to play-out in my life.
My wife, vibrant, active and has always performed some sort of exercise routine every single day of her life, was now for all practical purposes, bed ridden… a contradiction in life styles.
Together we needed to strive for something exceptional— her healing and nothing less.
It didn’t take long to realize that now, for the first time in my life; I was doing all of the work around the house. Prior to my wife’s accident, I had some specific duties and stepped up to the plate on other occasions whenever I felt like it. However, I found myself washing load after load of laundry, drying, folding and placing all items and garments in their respective places…hers and mine.
There were toilets to clean, throw rugs to shake, floors to sweep, mop, and vacuum and dust our home. I emptied recycling and garbage containers from the kitchen and dumped them in the bins in the garage and made certain they were curbside on time for pickup.
Thanks to our children; they invaded our home for a few days. They cooked and baked meal-sized portions and froze them. They even did shopping to fill our cupboards. It took a lot of pressure off me as I was unable to leave my wife alone at home as she was totally vulnerable and I needed to be there with her always.
In meal planning and preparation, I found it almost impossible to have everything ready to eat and hot at the same time. But with practice it became easier and we laughed a lot about it. Laughter is good medicine and is very therapeutic. It unifies and heals. I am basically cheerful and have always felt well suited for laughter and a good time…but not tragedy. I’m usually ready for happy endings too.
Cleaning the kitchen is no easy task. Way too many things need attention. Collecting all the dishes and utensils and loading and unloading the dish washer and cleaning other items in the sink. All cupboard tops need cleaning as does the stove top and washing the microwave interior of exploded food particles. Left over foods needed to be secured conveniently in containers and refrigerated.
Other than trying to take care of the never-ending array of duties in the house and being a full time caregiver, whatever my wife asked for or needed, I did instantly. Sometimes in my thoughts I began to ask myself if there is ever going to be an end to all these things that I have been thrust into. But there is one thing I discovered, that the more I did for my wife the more I began to lose myself.
I think I became a wife.