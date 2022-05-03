Your anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is an important ligament inside the knee that connects the lower half of your leg to the upper half of your leg. This ligament helps provide stability to your knee. ACL injuries can vary from mild injuries with only a slight tear to as severe as a completely torn ligament.
ACL injuries are common in scenarios where the foot is planted on the ground and something causes the knee to turn, twist, or bend forcefully. That opposing force, as well as sudden movements, or jumping without a smooth landing can all cause damage to your ACL. In contact sports, like football or soccer, ACL injuries can be quite common.
Common symptoms of an ACL injury include any of the following:
• A “popping” noise or sensation felt in the knee
• Swelling around the knee joint
• The inability to move your knee because of pain, swelling, or both
• Less control of your knee when you try to walk, especially if it buckles or gives out on you
Leaving an ACL tear untreated can cause more damage to your knee joint. If you are an individual over the age of 40 you are at a greater risk of many injuries from the low back to the foot.
Minimize the extent of the damage, at the onset of the injury with the RICE method.
R= Rest your knee, try to avoid additional physical activity
I= Ice your knee, using an ice pack (wrapped in a towel or other material) for 10 minutes on and 20 minutes off at a time
C= Compress the knee joint with a bandage, but be careful to not do it too tightly
E= Elevate your injured leg, you can do this by simply lying down and propping your leg on pillows to keep your leg above your heart
After you suffer from a knee injury, it is important to see your doctor to get imaging to determine the severity of any tears in the ACL. The next thing you should do is schedule an appointment with one of our Doctors of Physical Therapy. They will be able to examine your knee and work with you to determine the best plan of action. If your therapist believes you would need a second opinion for surgery, they will discuss this with you openly. The physical therapist will work with you closely to consider your movement patterns, your pain level, and the current functionality of your non-injured leg. Their primary role is to help the injured knee return to the same level of function as prior to the injury. A Doctor of Physical Therapy can help also by examining your knee and working with you to start some simple exercises for both legs to keep up your strength.
After fully evaluating the knee, the physical therapist will provide a comprehensive program that may consist of the following:
• Stabilization
• Flexibility
• Strength
• Movement correction
There are instances where patients can receive preventative programs from their physical therapist to avoid ACL injuries or minimize surgery. We can help you with both new and old ACL injuries, providing education and individualized programs to take home with you, so we can assure you the opportunity to manage symptoms on your own.