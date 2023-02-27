unnamed (7).jpg

This year at Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), we will reach a milestone of investing more than $50 million in our communities through grantmaking since our start in 1986. While these grants support a wide range of projects – from providing books to young children to supporting small town growth – they each have had transformative and long-term impact on the future of southern Minnesota. I’m excited to share about two opportunities that are open this Spring, as well as highlight some impacts of recent projects that SMIF has funded.


Tim Penny is the president & CEO of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. He can be reached at timp@smifoundation.org or 507-455-3215.

