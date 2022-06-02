It seems like we have waited all year for the warm sunny days of summer. Now that summer is fast approaching, what are you going to do? Bike, walk, canoe, swim, maybe find a new hobby? Why not go big this summer by becoming a big?
Not only will you have a friend to do those fun activities with, but you will also get to find new interests. Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts 4-6 planned activities each month for our mentoring matches to attend for free. We have horseback riding, mini golf, aquatics, driving range, crafts, Minnesota Twins tickets and so much more.
With over 250 youth currently waiting for a volunteer, why not step up and be there for one? Due to the pandemic, volunteerism has declined but our kids need mentors as much, if not more, than ever before. Big Brothers Big Sisters is asking our local community to make this summer a big summer.
Volunteer as a big, a big couple or as a big family. Not only will you change a child’s life, but yours will be changed for the better too. In 2021, 99.3% of our bigs said their little changed their life for the better. We don’t volunteer to change our lives, but when it does, it’s a bonus.
Youth need positive role models in their corner cheering them on. By just showing up and being there, a big is igniting, empowering, and defending a Little’s potential. Today, 1 out of 3 kids grow up without a positive mentor in their life. Together, we can change that! Mentors help youth see their full potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based program builds social and emotional support, confidence and resilience that helps ensure young people achieve success in life.
We often hear “I just don’t have time” or “I can’t take time away from my family.” Did you know that being a big only takes an hour or two a month and your family can be part of the match? A simple activity twice a month is all it takes to make a difference!
We can all find excuses why not to mentor, but why not find reasons to mentor? Bike riding, going for a walk, maybe grab an ice cream cone – all while making a Big impact on a youth. Join Big Brothers Big Sisters and go big this summer.
Stop by Mineral Springs Brewery this Wednesday, June 8 for a Big Brothers Big Sisters happy hour. Come on out and learn more about becoming a big.
Michelle Redman is the executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, which serves Dodge, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.