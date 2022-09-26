The cooler forecast is showing some nice fall weather just in time for volunteers and staff at Community Pathways to do some heavy lifting this week. The MOHS Construction team is steadily wrapping up the renovation of our old building, and this week our team will be moving the shelving, product, and offices of our thrift store, Unique Finds, into their forever-home in the newly renovated space. This is the final phase of our transition into our new space. The Marketplace at Community Pathways has been up and running in the new addition for the last few months and our members are getting used to the larger space and our increased holding capacity. The final addition of the walk-in cooler/freezer is nearly complete as well. Only a few finishing touches, and the welcoming of our partners from Transitional Housing into their new office space, before we are ready for our ceremonial grand opening scheduled for Tuesday, October 18 from 4-6 p.m. All are welcome to come and help us celebrate the new building and months of hard work getting here. We will have speeches from staff and supporters, the cutting of the ribbon, and an open house to have everyone be able to walk through and see the changes we have made to improve our services in the community.
As a reminder, Unique Finds will be closed this week while we are moving everything back into the building. The Marketplace will remain open and operating during our normal business hours. Unique Finds will resume business as usual on Monday, October 3. We continue to keep Unique Finds open to the public, so all may feel free to come in and get a sneak peek before the big ceremony day! Our donation days and hours will remain the same in the new building. Please check out our website for details. We are all so very excited to be up and running in a bigger space. This will allow for more of the donations we receive to be processed out quickly and allow us more holding space for additional clothing and items as well.
If you, or someone you know, is struggling please reach out to us. You can find information at www.communitypathwayssc.org or by stopping to chat with us at 155 Oakdale in Owatonna. There is also information available about how and when to donate, and what openings we have for volunteers. We look forward to continuing to build new pathways together.
Robin Starr is the community and outreach coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. She can be reached at robin@communitypathwayssc.org.
