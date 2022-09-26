Robin Starr

The cooler forecast is showing some nice fall weather just in time for volunteers and staff at Community Pathways to do some heavy lifting this week. The MOHS Construction team is steadily wrapping up the renovation of our old building, and this week our team will be moving the shelving, product, and offices of our thrift store, Unique Finds, into their forever-home in the newly renovated space. This is the final phase of our transition into our new space. The Marketplace at Community Pathways has been up and running in the new addition for the last few months and our members are getting used to the larger space and our increased holding capacity. The final addition of the walk-in cooler/freezer is nearly complete as well. Only a few finishing touches, and the welcoming of our partners from Transitional Housing into their new office space, before we are ready for our ceremonial grand opening scheduled for Tuesday, October 18 from 4-6 p.m. All are welcome to come and help us celebrate the new building and months of hard work getting here. We will have speeches from staff and supporters, the cutting of the ribbon, and an open house to have everyone be able to walk through and see the changes we have made to improve our services in the community.

Robin Starr is the community and outreach coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. She can be reached at robin@communitypathwayssc.org.

