There’s nothing like the first bike ride of the spring. The wind in your face and the way it feels to peddle strong and with a determination to reach a destination. I was once a bike commuter and rode my bike seventeen miles a day, but recreational biking is also a good time.


Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.

